Kelly Clarkson Covers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson, host of the popular daytime The Kelly Clarkson Show, wowed fans with two new performances this week during her now-famous “Kellyoke” segments on the program.
Below, we will dive into those two offerings and also highlight a fun musical moment between Clarkson and a certain Grammy Award-winning pop star guest, too.
On Monday (June 5), Clarkson gave fans a musical treat when she covered award-winning singer Justin Bieber. Performing a rendition of his pop song “Sorry,” Clarkson made the track her own, giving it a big vocal push and some delightful, bopping energy.
You gotta go and get angry at all of my honesty
You know I try, but I don’t do too well with apologies
I hope I don’t run out of time, could someone call a referee?
‘Cause I just need one more shot at forgiveness
I know you know that I made those mistakes maybe once or twice
And by once or twice, I mean maybe a couple of hundred times
So let me, oh, let me redeem, oh, redeem, oh, myself tonight
‘Cause I just need one more shot at second chances
Later this week on Thursday, Clarkson took on the Southern California-born rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Performing a rendition of the iconic group’s hit “Can’t Stop,” Clarkson was joined on backing vocals by artist Jaco Caraco.
The song, which begins with an instantly memorable guitar lick, includes a near-rap delivery by the vocalist. Check out the heart-thumping track, performed as only Clarkson can.
Can’t stop, addicted to the shindig
Chop Top, he says I’m gonna win big
Choose not a life of imitation
Distant cousin to the reservation
Defunkt the pistol that you pay for
This punk, the feeling that you stay for
In time, I want to be your best friend
East Side love is living on the West End
Also this week, Clarkson welcomed Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor to the show. The two talked about, well, hygiene. Check out their conversation on shaving “peach fuzz” below. Never a dull moment when it comes to Clarkson and her television show.
And as always check back with American Songwriter each week for all things Clarkson and The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images