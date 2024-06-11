Watch Wyatt Flores Share an Inspirational Message with Fans During CMA Fest Set at Nissan Stadium

Last weekend was a big one for Wyatt Flores. Friday night (June 7) saw him headlining the opening night of the Laurel Cove Music Festival in Pineville, Kentucky. A couple of days later, Flores was on the Nissan Stadium stage in Nashville, Tennessee for the final night of CMA Fest.

Last year, Flores attended Laurel Cove as a spectator. Additionally, he played the much smaller Spotify House during CMA Fest. So, his shows on Friday and Sunday highlight how much his star has risen in the past year. The meteoric rise isn’t lost on the Oklahoma native. During his Nissan Stadium set, he took a moment to share his gratitude for being there as well as an inspirational message for his fans. He shared the moment on social media yesterday (June 10).

Wyatt Flores Shares an Inspirational Message with His Fans

The post featured a short clip of Wyatt Flores addressing the crowd. In the caption, he wrote, “Thanks for putting an Oklahoma kid on the big stage last night Nashville.” He also tagged the Country Music Association.

“I’d be lying to y’all if I said this week hasn’t been absolute hell for me,” he began. “This is our seventh show in five days, man. I can’t believe that we got to be up here,” he added, referencing the stadium stage.

“I wrote this song about a mile away from here in an Airbnb when I was visiting Nashville and trying to make this dream come alive. The truth is I’m not Nashville. I’m not. I’m from Oklahoma and that’s who I am,” he said, introducing the song “Holes.”

“But it means the absolute world to me to be accepted here and to be able to sit on this stage and play my music. So, thank you guys for hanging out with us,” he said. “For anyone out there who’s trying to chase their dreams, I’m proof that it can happen,” he concluded before kicking into the fan favorite.

Featured Image by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images