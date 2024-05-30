Wynonna Judd Recreates Childhood Photo to Commemorate 60th Birthday

Wynonna Judd has been an inspiration since the 1980s. The “Girls Night Out” singer first rose to fame alongside mom Naomi as half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. Wynonna continued that success on her own after the Judds disbanded in 1991. The former ACM Top Female Artist turned 60 Thursday (May 30,) and she marked the occasion by recreating a sweet photo from her childhood.

Wynonna Judd Celebrates 60 In Style

In a picture posted to Instagram, Wynonna recreated a photo of herself as a child all dressed up and sitting on a velvet chair. In the original picture, a young Wynonna smirks as she tries on a pair of too-big red high heels and dangles a cigarette from one hand.

The 2024 version looks remarkably similar, down to the color of the chair, the cigarette, and the smirk.

“SIXTY. 👠💄✨” the “Mama He’s Crazy” singer captioned the post.

Well wishes piled up in the comment section. “Happy Birthday! Stunning photo!” one user wrote. “60 is a wonderful age, enjoy!”

“Happy birthday!!” another fan wrote. “60 looks good on you!!”

Wynonna Celebrates Her Birthday With Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, and More

There’s no question about it—Wynonna has blazed a trail for all the female country artists to come after her. Lainey Wilson is the reigning Entertainer of the Year for both the CMA and ACM. On Wednesday (May 29), “Girl Going Nowhere” singer Ashley McBryde celebrated the birthday of “our guiding light” in an Instagram post.

McBryde posted a carousel of photos from Wynonna’s birthday celebration, including one of herself and Wynonna bookending a smiling Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire and Terri Clark.

“It’s hard to get me to go out,” the GRAMMY winner wrote in the caption. “But for friends like these I’d walk face first into a hurricane to tell them I love them.”

Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll’s wife, shared her own video from the celebration. Reba’s “Fancy” plays as the Dumb Blonde podcast host and Wynonna embrace, with Reba looking on.

“I adore these icons,” Bunnie wrote in the caption.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images