Essential Wynonna Judd Songs: 4 Deep Cuts Fans Need To Know

If you’re a fan of Kentucky’s reigning Queen of Country Wynonna Judd, you probably know all of her biggest hits by heart. “Love Can Build A Bridge” and “Girls Night Out” are just a couple of her most beloved songs, not including all of the chart-topping tunes she contributed while part of The Judds with her mother, Naomi Judd. But what about her lesser-known songs that didn’t quite reach the same level of fame as her biggest hits? Let’s take a look at a few Wynonna Judd deep cuts that are essential listening for diehard fans!

1. “Old Enough To Know Better”

Part of what makes Judd (and similar country artists) so good is her admirable knack for storytelling. Wynonna had a classic knack for writing songs that resonated with her listeners, especially when it came to songs about aging, taking on the challenges of life, and dealing with relationships. “Old Enough To Know Better” is a fun little track with some rock elements that showcases her sense of humor and storytelling ability perfectly.

2. “Girls With Guitars”

This is one of many anthems that Judd has penned and belted, but it hasn’t gotten as much attention as similar hits. It’s a delightfully powerful anthem that describes the story of a young woman who wants to become a rock star and defies social norms in order to live her dreams.

3. “That Was Yesterday”

“That Was Yesterday” is a great ballad from Judd, but for some reason, it didn’t get a ton of attention when it was released back in 1993. Its album Tell Me Why was packed with hits, so this great little track probably slipped through the cracks. It has all the themes that make a perfect Judd track: love, loss, looking forward, nostalgia, and introspection. This is an essential Wynonna Judd deep cut for even just casual fans.

4. “Testify To Love”

This song did get a bit of attention when it was released in 2016. However, it doesn’t get quite enough credit for being one of Judd’s best gospel songs. It’s a hope-filled track that shows off Judd’s signature pipes in a new way that isn’t your run-of-the-mill country track. It’s a pretty inspiring tune, too.

