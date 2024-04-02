Taylor Swift Has Officially Landed Among Forbes’ Billionaires

Last year was indisputably the year of Taylor Swift. In 2023, the pop superstar became — in the words of Time magazine — “the main character of the world.” She also unofficially joined the billionaires club, according to Bloomberg News analysis. Now, the “Anti-Hero” singer has made it official. Forbes recently released its annual billionaires list, and for the first time ever, Swift’s name is on it.

Taylor Swift Is Worth $1.1 Billion

It comes as no surprise that Swift’s epoch-making “Eras” tour catapulted her into a new stratosphere of wealth. By the end of 2023 — less than halfway through its scheduled 152-show run — the tour had already generated more than $1 billion to become the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

Wow, Taylor Swift is now a billionaire! Looks like all those catchy songs really paid off. I guess you could say she's "shaking off" any financial worries now. Congratulations to her on this incredible achievement! — داستان | Dastan (@TopDastan) April 2, 2024

At 34 years old, Swift is the first musician to ever join the list solely based on her songs and performances, Forbes reported. Her music catalog alone is worth $500 million.

‘Taylor’s Version’ Paying Off For Pop Star

Swift’s ongoing effort to re-record her earlier work is a large contributor to her fortune. In 2021, the songstress began releasing “Taylor’s Versions” of her first six albums in order to regain ownership rights. The latest re-release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) came in October 2023 and has since outpaced its original 2014 version.

Additionally, the “Karma” singer has amassed more than $500 million from royalties and touring, along with $125 million in real estate.

A New Album Is Coming

It’s officially April, which means the countdown to Swift’s brand-new album has begun. The “Anti-Hero” singer will drop The Tortured Poets Department on April 19.

The way she says “I’m so proud of it” literally chills. #TTPD I need u so bad. pic.twitter.com/vBKQlZ9Myc — val • 18 days to TTDP (@karmaszone) April 2, 2024

Swifties have been clamoring for the album ever since the artist announced its release during the 66th annual GRAMMY Awards. Rapper Post Malone and ethereal indie-rock sensation Florence and the Machine are set to make guest appearances.

Naturally, the announcement ignited a firestorm of fan theories. Only 17 days until we find out which ones are true.

