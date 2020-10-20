With dreamy production and airy vocals, Lianna Vanicelli, also known as Xelli Island, articulates the moment in which non-existent emotions turn into all-encompassing feelings of affection that must reluctantly be embraced on “Bad For You.”



In a playful and whimsical fashion, Vanicelli details the blossoming of an emotional reawakening in which she discovers she’s “got it bad for you” and can’t help but think about anything else other than how bad it’s truly gotten.



“The dopamine was abundant and flowing,” Vanicelli shares lightheartedly. “I met someone who challenged my resistance to love that I had at the time. But I found myself surrendering and being vulnerable and it turned out to be amazing. I wrote this song right around that moment as an expression, describing exactly how I felt.”



Born out of pure and raw sentiment, Vanicelli shares that she originally recorded the “Bad For You” demo alone in her bedroom, in a moment in which she realized her emotions and just had to get them out.



This creative formula of feeling something and then turning it into a tangible piece of art isn’t new to Vanicelli. In fact, she explains that it’s in those moments of sweeping emotions that she is able to write her best stuff.



“It’s hard to describe what inspiration feels like but it can strike at any moment, usually it makes me feel like I want to write a poem or something.” Adding, “When I’m feeling emotionally charged in any way.”



Drawing personal inspiration from the likes of Grimes, Tame Impala, Daft Punk and Fleetwood Mac, Vanicelli isn’t far behind in the pack.



Her sound is carefully curated to transport its listeners to a place of ethereal bliss. Blending relatable lyrics with pulsating synths and catchy hooks, Vanicelli has cultivated something of her own with Xelli Island.



She hopes this track will be a reminder of the parallels and commonalities within the human experience, especially within the arena of love.



“The feeling of having it ‘bad for someone’ is such a common and binding emotion! I just want people who are really deep in that moment to relate to this song and feel comforted and have fun with the emotions of surrender and love.”



While surrendering sounds frightening, Vanicelli was able to find the benefit of being vulnerable, and she hopes listeners will be able to recognize the simple and universal beauty of breaking down those emotional barriers.



“I like that it can feel both serious and poetic but also quirky and lighthearted,” she explains. “Hopefully it serves as a reminder that we’re all going through similar things.”



Check out “Bad For You” below.



PC: Olivia Purugganan