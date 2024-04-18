Gwen Stefani Didn’t Let Coachella Keep Her From Joining Blake Shelton on Stage at Ole Red Las Vegas Grand Opening

For over two decades, Blake Shelton entertained fans all over with his love for country music. Throughout his time in the spotlight, the country singer released hits like “Austin”, “Some Beach”, and “God’s Country.” Add that to the 12 studio albums and it’s easy to see why Shelton is a top name in the genre. It also helps that his voice seemed to encompass the entire mood of country music. Still, outside of the studio, Shelton is also a businessman who recently opened his Ole Red bar in Las Vegas. Excited about bringing his bar to Sin City, the country singer held a special concert that featured a guest close to his heart.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking the stage at his newest location in Las Vegas, Shelton called it a “destination for absolute redneck hillbillies.” He continued, “Welcome the grand opening, the official grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas, y’all. I’ve been waiting a long time to say that. I’ve been waiting years to say that.” Spending a few moments drinking and bantering with the crowd, Shelton explained, “This is what we do here. We get on stage and yell at the audience.”

[RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winners Huntley, Craig Wayne Boyd, Jake Hoot, & More Take Over Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Nashville]

Gwen Stefani Takes the Stage at Ole Red Opening

After entertaining the fans with a few songs, Shelton appeared to have another surprise for those in attendance when he welcomed his wife, Gwen Stefani, to the stage. Always showering her with praise, the country singer said, “I don’t know if you all heard it but there’s a thing called Coachella last weekend. Gwen was over at Coachella last weekend, Saturday, flew to Nashville for a wedding, and she’s been a trouper and now she wanted to be here tonight.” Sharing the stage together, the couple performed both “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Blake Shelton Recalls The Moment He Knew He Was Leaving ‘The Voice’

While outside of Las Vegas, Shelton discussed his time on The Voice and how much he missed the friends he made along the way. He told ET, “I miss the people. I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show.” The singer continued, “I was with them more than I was with my family… I miss that.”

Although exploring other avenues outside of The Voice, Shelton noted the moment he knew his time on the show was over. “The second I started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?’ [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here.”

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)