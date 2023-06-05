Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour in  Australia and New Zealand

The Foo Fighters are heading to The Land Down Under.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers turned to social media on Sunday (June 4) to announce a string of shows in Australia and New Zealand.

The band will embark on their Australian stadium tour on November 29 at Perth’s HBF Park. The hitmakers will stop in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane shortly after opening night. The Foo Fighters are scheduled to press pause for the holidays but resume directly after with three shows in New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand are known for welcoming the rockers with open arms. In 2021, their 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA chart. Following the release and after the country lifted its COVID-19 restrictions in 2022, the Foo Fighters held a one-night-only concert. More than 40,000 fans flocked to the GMHB Stadium in Geelong, Australia, for the exclusive show.

Tickets to the trek will go on sale starting Thursday, June 15. The Chats, Teenage Joans, Body Type, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, and Dick Move will appear for select dates.

Before their international run, the Foo Fighters will kick off their North American leg on June 14 in Rogers, Arkansas. They are slated to hit massive markets and festivals through the fall. They are on the bill at Chicago’s RIOT Fest, Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco, Big Sky’s Wildlands Festival, and Tennessee’s world-renowned Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Their highly-anticipated run will support their new album, But Here We Are. Their latest installment serves as their first body of work without drummer Taylor Hawkins, who suddenly died in March 2022.

2023 – 2024 Tour Dates

Jun 14: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 16: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphithea, AL

Jun 18: Manchester Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, TN

Jul 08: Quebec City Festival D’ete De Quebec, QC

Jul 12: Ottawa Bluesfest, ON, Canada

Jul 15: Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, WI

Jul 29: Naeba Fuji Rock, Japan

Aug 04: Spokane Arena, WA

Aug 06: Big Sky Wildlands Festival, MT

Aug 08: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 10: Stateline Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s, NV

Aug 12: San Francisco Outside Lands Festival, CA

Sep 03: Aspen Jazz Aspen Snowmnass, CO

Sep 07: Curitiba Estadio Couto Pereia, Brazil

Sep 09: Sao Paulo The Town, Brazil

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Asbury Park Sea.Hear.Now, NJ

Sep 19: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 01: Dana Point Ohana Festival, CA

Oct 03: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 05: El Paso Don Haskins CenterV, TX

Oct 07: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Oct 14: Austin ACL Festival, TX

Nov 26: Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix, United Arab Emirates

Nov 29: Perth HBF Stadium, Australia

Dec 02: Adelaide Coopers Stadium, Australia

Dec 04: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

Dec 09: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia

Dec 12: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Austalia

Jan 20: Auckland Go Media Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 24: Christchurch Orangetheory Stadium, New Zealand

Jan 27: Wellington Sky Stadium, New Zealand

Photo: Danny Clinch / Courtesy of Nasty Little Man