Violent Femmes Announce 2024 North American Tour Celebrating Debut Albums

The Violent Femmes are trekking across the US and Canada this spring, and the band has announced exactly what they will be playing at each stop on the tour. The upcoming tour will be a celebration of the debut album, Violent Femmes, which was released in 1983; and Hallowed Ground, which was released in 1984. The band will play both albums from cover to cover during each set on their upcoming tour. There will be an intermission between album performances. So far, it doesn’t look like there will be any supporting acts.

The Violent Femmes 2024 Tour will start on May 1 in San Francisco, California at The Warfield. Pending additional tour dates, the tour should end on May 18 in Detroit, Michigan at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre.

The artist presale for the Violent Femmes 2024 Tour will start on March 13, 10:00 am local through Ticketmaster. Use the code “ADDITUP” to snag your spot. There will also be a Live Nation presale event as well through Ticketmaster.

Missed the presale event? No worries. General on-sale starts on March 15, and you can get your tickets quickly through Stubhub. We always recommend Stubhub as our top choice for secondary ticketing platforms, since it’s guaranteed by the FanProtect Program and offers unique opportunities to find tickets after dates have sold out. It’s worth a shot!

Tickets won’t last. If you want to get in on the Violent Femmes 2024 Tour, get your tickets ASAP!

May 1 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

May 3 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater

May 4 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

May 5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

May 7 – Calgary, AB – MacEwan Hall

May 8 – Edmonton, AB – Winspear Centre

May 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

May 11 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors – Fargo Brewing

May 12 – St. Paul, MN – The Palace

May 14 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

May 15 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

May 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Photo by Bryan Steffy

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.