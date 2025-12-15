Kenny Chesney on Guarding His Privacy in an AI-Driven World and Giving Fans the “Authentic Version of Me Through My Music”

Although some artists believed they completely understood how entertainment worked, the entire industry changed in an instant when AI hit the internet. Within a few months, users were able to create trailers, posters, and even full songs. And that was just the start, as the technology allowed creators to use the likeness of any person they wanted. With stars watching their likeness being stolen, Kenny Chesney recently discussed his own career in the spotlight and how he managed to keep part of his life private from the world.

While most artists like Chesney are surrounded by fame, fans, and gifts, many forget the importance of privacy. And that appeared to become a foreign word for most stars, thanks to the surge of social media. Able to stay connected with fans day and night, celebrities found the platforms a great way to promote their brand.

But for Chesney, he found peace when retreating to the US Virgin Islands after a string of shows. According to the singer, it has become increasingly hard to get away from the spotlight. “I mean…I’m still working on this. That’s harder every day with the way society is. But I’m a pretty private person…I think in the nature of what I do, some things are fair game, right?”

Kenny Chesney Considers AI “Comical”

While understanding the price of fame, Chesney wanted to find the perfect balance between the artist and the person. “I’m pretty private, and the intimate details of my life, I like to keep to myself…There’s stuff said about everybody and everything, especially now with AI. I mean, they can create a different version of you every single day”.

Even with Chesney escaping to the secluded island for some privacy, he still offered fans a glimpse at his private life when writing songs. “The authentic me, I get to keep to myself. Then I get to write songs, and I get to give [fans] the authentic version of me through my music and what I do [on-stage].”

With many artists attacking AI and warning about the dangers of the technology, Chesney only joked about how many fake versions of himself he saw. Labeling it “comical”, the singer believed there was no replacing the human element of music.

