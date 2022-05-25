Young Kid Joins Limp Bizkit on Stage; Performs Hit “Break Stuff” Word for Word

The kids love Limp Bizkit.

Well, at least one does for sure.

The band, which has welcomed crowd participation amidst their Still Sucks Tour, invited a young kid onstage to perform their song, “Break Stuff,” which you can see below.

And the kid nailed it.

The moment took place on Sunday night (May 22) at a show in Green Bay, Wisconsin. At the end of the night, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst stopped the show to commence “Break Stuff” with the young boy.

Said Durst onstage, “I promised this young man a little favor.” He pointed to the boy on stage. And with microphones in hand, the two killed the track. The young boy marched Durst syllable for syllable. And the audience went nuts.

“It’s all about the he-said-she-said bullshit,” the two rapped. It was epic.

(And in a time when the world does seem mad, broken, and horrible. The video brings a little smile to the faces of those feeling hurt, and grieving.)

Earlier in the tour at a gig in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the band invited a fan on stage to aid in a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name.” Fans can check that out below, as well.

Limp Bizkit is currently on the last leg of their US tour dates. The tour ends on May 31 in Ontario, Canada. Tickets can be found via Ticketmaster.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ