Phoebe Bridgers, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and Others Set to Star in New Horror Film

Phoebe Bridgers, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan are set to appear in the upcoming horror film I Saw the TV Glow.

Produced by A24 and actress Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree, the film, which just wrapped up production was written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, who released the Sundance hit We’re All Going to the World’s Fair in 2021. The story follows two teens, played by actors Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine, who obsess over a scary TV show and start questioning the reality of the real world and TV once it’s canceled.

The film stars Bridgers as a member of Sloppy Jane, the Haley Dahl-fronted band on the singer’s real-life label Saddest Factory along with the band King Woman.

“Just honored beyond belief to announce that I’m acting in the fucking genius Jane Schoenbrun’s new movie I Saw the TV Glow,” shared Snail Mail’s Jordan on Instagram.

Durst has already been tapping into movies over the past 15 years and has appeared in the films Zoolander, Be Cool, Population 436, Play Dead and Sorry Haters.

The Limp Bizkit frontman also directed his debut, the drama The Education of Charlie Banks in 2007, along with The Longshots, starring Ice Cube, in 2008. Most recently, Durst directed the 2019 psychological thriller The Fanatic, starring John Travolta. Limp Bizkit recently canceled their European tour over Durst’s health concerns.

The cast also includes Amber Benson, Michael Maronna, Emma Portner, Danny Tamberelli, Ian Foreman, and Conner O’Malley, in addition to Helena Howard, who starred in the 2020 film The Wilds and Madeline’s Madeline in 2018, and Danielle Deadwyler from 2021 western The Harder They Fall, which also starred Idris Elba.

Photo: Tina Eves