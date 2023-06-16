Young Thug Launches Rollout for Mystery Project Alongside Drake, Gunna, and More

While Young Thug may not return in the flesh anytime soon, his return musically could come as early as next week.

Videos by American Songwriter

Shortly after Gunna released his new album a Gift & a Curse at midnight ET on Friday (July 16), his label-mate Thug made an Instagram post of a mysterious QR code with the caption “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS.” Upon following the code, a website with a timer appears, which counts down to midnight ET on Thursday (June 22).

It has not been made clear what will release on Thursday, but many of Thug’s closest friends and collaborators in the music industry reposted the QR code, hinting at their involvement on the project. These reposters include Drake, producer Metro Boomin, Chance The Rapper, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage, as well as fellow Young Stoner Life label-mates Lil Gotit and producer Wheezy.

The most interesting repost, though, came from Gunna, who some believe betrayed Thug towards the end of 2022. Last May, Thug, Gunna, and many other members of YSL were arrested for their involvement in a racketeering case brought against the label by the state of Georgia. Currently, Thug is awaiting trial, as he is facing eight counts relating to conspiracy and possession of drugs and firearms.

Gunna, however, was released with probation in December, as he entered an Alford plea of guilt that purposefully does not implicate any of the other defendants. But, aforementioned artists like Lil Durk and Wheezy, as well as many hip-hop fans, believe Gunna’s admission that YSL is a street gang during his guilty plea threatened Thug’s chances at freedom. Gunna dismissed these claims on his new album, though.

As for the QR code, the enigmatic countdown could be for Thug’s long-awaited album Slime Season 4, which he initially teased in April 2022 just before his arrest. Slime Season 4 would be the first addition to Thug’s beloved Slime Season album series since 2016, and his first release from behind bars. But, we’ll likely have to wait until Thursday until this is truly confirmed.

Thug’s case has obviously divided his supporters. And, when looking at those who reposted the QR code, his impending project could surely be a conflict of interest for emcees like Gunna and Lil Durk, who likely are not on speaking terms at the moment. Perhaps, though, a new full-length effort from the YSL boss will help mend relationships and unify the hip-hop community, which has been a tad bit fractured since Gunna’s release from jail.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW