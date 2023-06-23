Young Thug Appears to Address Gunna on New Album

At Midnight on Friday(June 23), Young Thug released his brand new album Business Is Business, his first full-length release since October 2021.

Videos by American Songwriter

Business Is Business includes marquee guest appearances such as Drake, Travis Scott, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Additionally, the LP contains some lyrics that could be directed at Gunna, as their former friendship is up in the air due to recent circumstances. On the album’s thirteenth song “Jonesboro,” Thug appears to send a diss to his labelmate and frequent collaborator.

N***a told and he was my homie, I can’t miss him

Ain’t nobody feel him

Here, Thug discusses how an unnamed individual “told,” which means they snitched/cooperated with police. In the last couple months, Gunna has been facing snitching allegations in connection to his and Thug’s record label Young Stoner Life.

In May 2022, many members of YSL, including Thug and Gunna were arrested, as their imprint faced racketeering charges in their home state of Georgia. Fast-forward to December, Gunna would end up entering a guilty plea to the court to earn probation and avoid jail time. Adversely, Thug remains behind bars awaiting trial on eight counts.

Many folks in the rap industry, such as Lil Baby and Lil Durk, have recently voiced their disapproval of Gunna’s legal decision, leaving him with very little support from his former hip-hop friends. This all came to the forefront last week, when Gunna returned with his first music post-release, dropping the album a Gift & a Curse on June 16.

Headed for a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200, a Gift & a Curse saw Gunna deliver passionate lyrics about his love for Thug, regardless of their current situation. Putting out his newest solo LP from behind bars a week later, it is unclear if Thug was able to record any vocals in jail. With that being said, it’s also unknown if his verse on “Jonesboro” is directed at Gunna, somebody else, or if it is just a vague platitude.

Either way, while things are a bit rocky for YSL relationship-wise, the two primary artists will likely both dominate the charts for the next few weeks.

Check out “Jonesboro” for yourself, below.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW