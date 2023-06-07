Young Thug’s Brother Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison Amid YSL RICO Case

Young Thug is currently in the jury selection stage of his federal racketeering trial, where he is accused of being a major facilitator of crimes committed by his record label Young Stoner Life. He is facing eight different counts relating to conspiracy and possession of drugs and firearms. However, aside from Thug, many of the YSL affiliates around him have also faced harsh consequences.

On Monday (June 5), Thug’s brother Quantavious Grier, whose rapper stage name is Unfoonk, was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison after violating the terms of his plea deal in connection to the YSL racketeering case.

Originally, Grier entered a guilty plea in December for one count of violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in Georgia. For this plea, he was able to swap a 12-year prison sentence for 10 years of probation and two years commuted for time served.

In early May, Grier was arrested while he and other accomplices were caught in the middle of a drug deal. When interrogated by undercover police officers, Grier acknowledged that he had a firearm in the car he was riding, which went against the December plea deal he took. During his sentencing on Monday, Judge Ural Glanville explained why he ultimately decided to send Grier back to prison.

“You got arrested with a gun, within six months of you being placed on probation,” Glanville told Grier in court. “And I agree with the state, that you’re not a candidate for probation. All you had to do is complete your probation and do what you’re supposed to do. Instead, you were riding around your car with a gun in violation of your probation and what this court explicitly had conversations with you about.”

Back in 2019, Grier was initially released from prison after serving 11 years of what was meant to be a life sentence. Thanks to his brother Thug’s assistance in finding stellar legal representation, Grier was able to earn freedom and pursue a hip-hop career as Unfoonk.

Thug and Unfoonk would then collaborate in April 2021 for the song “Real,” which landed on the Young Stoner Life compilation album Slime Language 2. Later that year in June, Unfoonk would drop his comeback project My Struggle, which featured superstar emcees like Thug, Future, and Gunna.

Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW