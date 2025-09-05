Yungblud Will Join Aerosmith Members for Ozzy Osbourne Tribute at VMAs

On July 5, Yungblud became the unexpected highlight of Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert with Black Sabbath when he belted the band’s 1972 ballad “Changes.” Sadly, the heavy metal legend died just 17 days after taking his final bow. After the news broke, a heartbroken Yungblud vowed to perform “Changes” every night in Ozzy Osbourne’s memory. He may get that opportunity at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The “Zombie” singer will take the stage with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to pay tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the 2025 MTV VMAs will air live Sunday (Sept. 7) from New York’s UBS Arena at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and MTV. Also streaming on Paramount+, the ceremony will feature performances from leading nominee Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, J Balvin featuring DJ Snake, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Conan Gray and Tate McRae, among others.

In addition to his music career, Ozzy was an early-aughts fixture on MTV when he starred alongside his family in the Emmy-winning reality series The Osbournes. The “No More Tears” singer died July 17 at age 76.

Yungblud Will Once Again Pay Tribute to “Hero” Ozzy Osbourne at VMAs

Along with Yungblud, Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt also took the stage at Villa Park during Back to the Beginning. Bettencourt contributed to the backing band known as Tom Morello’s All-Stars during the benefit concert in Black Sabbath’s hometown of Birmingham, England. Meanwhile, Tyler, 77, led the charge on songs like Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love.”

Many view Yungblud, 28, as Ozzy Osbourne’s true heir apparent. After all, both are chronically misunderstood Brits with killer pipes and a flamboyant stage presence. The South Yorkshire native, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has spoken openly about the “Crazy Train” singer’s impact on his own career.

“You know when people say ‘Don’t meet your heroes’? Ozzy, my whole life, has always been my North Star because I’ve just been mental. I’ve been crazy and f—ing out there and he was accepted for his madness and he was loved for his madness,” Yungblud said during a recent appearance on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast.

