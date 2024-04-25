Zac Brown Band Teams Up with Mac McAnally for Special Jimmy Buffett Tribute

Having a love for music, Jimmy Buffett transformed that love into more than a career as he carved out his own genre called tropical rock. Throughout his time on stage, the singer released countless hit songs like “Volcano”, “Come Monday”, and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” And outside of music, the singer had numerous business ventures with hotels, casinos, restaurants, and even retirement communities. He is considered one of the richest musicians with a net worth exceeding $1 billion. While passing away in September 2023, Zac Brown recently shared a new song that focused on his friend Buffett.

Teaming up with Mac McAnally, from Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, Brown released the song “Pirates & Parrots”. Honoring the legacy left behind by Buffett, the song mixed the unique sound of the Zac Brown Band with the island vibes of the late icon.

Sharing a statement about the new song, Brown said, “I’m so excited for you to hear this song and to pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett. It hit me hard when we found out he was exiting the stage, he was an incredible human being. This is a celebration of his life and all of the people that will remember him through his songs.”

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Zac Brown And “Pirates & Parrots”

Barely released a week ago, the song is already gaining praise as the video gained over 130,000 views. Fans commented, “The happiness Jimmy gave to all of us will live on forever. He is chilling right now on the eternal beach looking down with a margarita grin. God bless him and his music.” Another person added, “You have touched the hearts and souls of all the Parrotheads, the many of us who loved Jimmy so much with this beautiful song that so much speaks of the man he was, and of how much he will always remain in our hearts forever…he may have changed his latitude but his attitude about life and living remains with us all forever.”

Earlier this month, Brown entertained fans with the touching song when he performed it at the Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett. Taking place at the Hollywood Bowl, the night welcomed stars like Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, and numerous others.

