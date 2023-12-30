Zac Brown & Wife Kelly Yazdi Release Joint Divorce Statement After 4 Months of Marriage

Country music mainstay Zac Brown and his wife, Kelly Yazdi, have announced they’re headed for divorce—four months after tying the knot.

Although details surrounding the split are scarce, in prior days Yazdi had deleted her Instagram account only to return without the Brown name. Not only changing her name, but she also removed any trace of her husband from her page. Releasing a joint statement, the couple said, “We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

Zac Brown Once Married For 12 Years

As mentioned above, Brown and his future ex-wife have only been married for four months. Back in 2022, the singer decided to propose to Yazdi while vacationing in Hawaii. Wanting to keep the moment private, the couple eventually married in August 2023 in Coweta County, Georgia. Before that, the singer shared a life with his first wife, Shelly Brown. Married for 12 years, they shared five kids together before they decided to part ways in 2018.

Following the same formula, both Shelly and Brown discussed their marriage in a joint statement. “We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture — love, mutual respect, and care for each other are what we are moving forward with. Family comes in all different forms.”

(Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage)