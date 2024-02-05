Zach Bryan Snags First-Ever GRAMMY Win for Kacey Musgraves Collab, Turns Heads on Red Carpet

Zach Bryan is taking home his first GRAMMY award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, which he won with his song “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves. Fans commented on the news on Twitter/X, flooding the comments with congratulations and excitement.

“This is beautiful, kudos,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Zach Bryan deserves it.” Another fan wrote, “One of the greatest.” There was one particular hater who commented, “Really???” seemingly in disbelief at the win.

The unfortunate side to this win for Bryan means a loss for Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll, who were also up for the same award with their collaboration “Save Me.” Fans of Wilson and Jelly Roll were holding out for a win, which would also be the first GRAMMY award for either of them.

Bryan arrived at the GRAMMYs with his girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia. Recently, Bryan shared some of his Amsterdam adventures with LaPaglia on social media. According to his posts, he did psychedelics, blasted Warren Zevon, and rode a tandem bike with his girlfriend.

“Went and got some mushrooms and blasted ‘lawyers guns and money’ 60 times with my girlfriend while riding a tandem bike in Amsterdam today this has to be sandbox mode,” he wrote on Twitter/X. Fans hilariously responded to Bryan’s honest tweet, with one writing, “Yeah go ahead and write a song before those wear off boss.”

Another joked, “I smoked clearance bud, ate some off brand chicken nuggets and searched for where to move once my landlord sells my house … We’re not the same.”

On Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ GRAMMY Winning Collaboration, “I Remember Everything”

“I Remember Everything” was the lead single of Zach Bryan’s 2023 self-titled album, and it immediately captivated fans. The song details a once-strong relationship that has fizzled out over time. Kacey Musgraves comes in on the second verse with heartbreaking lines like No, you’ll never be the man that you always swore / But I’ll remember you singin’ in that ’88 Ford.

Musgraves tweeted at the time, “Thank you, @zachlanebryan for having me collab on this gorgeous song. I definitely pulled some of my own life into it.” She continued, “Fun fact, y’all: I had full blown strep when I recorded this song but somehow I pushed through. So it’s confirmed: this song is sick as f–k.”

Additionally, Bryan almost changed the name of the song due to the fact that it shares a name with a song by the late John Prine. “I originally changed the name out of respect but just didn’t sit right after I wrote the song, hopefully it’s taken as homage,” Bryan wrote on social media in response to a fan asking about the title. “Very different song and I pray no one takes it as something rude or overshadowing of the man himself.”

Tommy Prine, John Prine’s son, did show his support for Bryan though, giving his seal of approval with a simple, “I’m Stoked to hear it man!”

Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)