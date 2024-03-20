Zach Bryan Debuts Unreleased Song “Sandpaper” at New Jersey Show

Zach Bryan recently debuted an unreleased song, titled “Sandpaper,” that he had previously teased on social media. Bryan played the song at his March 15 show in Newark, New Jersey. This is just one of a couple of unreleased songs he’s performed during shows while on his Quittin’ Time Tour.

He teased the song on social media in January, posting a 45-second demo on acoustic guitar. The live version he debuted featured backing vocals, more guitar, and synth as well. It includes lines like You’re like sandpaper / Baby you’re trying to smooth me out. Reports from Rolling Stone speculate that the subtly romantic song may be about Bryan’s girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia. The two walked the red carpet together at the CMA Awards, where Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves won for their duet “I Remember Everything.”

This isn’t the first unreleased song Zach Bryan has played at a show. During the opening night of the Quittin’ Time Tour in Chicago, Bryan played a tune that fans have dubbed “The Great American Bar Scene” based on the teasers on social media.

“The Great American Bar Scene” included hard-hitting lines like, I tried like hell / To keep my heath / Treat others well / And understand why life’s not fair / Uncertain and mean / In the great American bar scene. Supported by fiddle and steel guitar, it seems to lament how hanging out and drinking in bars can quickly go south.

Bryan announced to the crowd at the Chicago show that “The Great American Bar Scene” would be featured on his next album. However, he hasn’t given any hints as to what that album will be like. With his tour underway, he might be busy for a while, but it’s also likely that “Sandpaper” could find a spot on the tracklist as well.

During opening night, Bryan had another surprise for his fans. He brought out Kacey Musgraves for a performance of “I Remember Everything.” While that hasn’t been a regular occurrence, with Musgraves preparing for her own tour and everything, Zach Bryan did kick off the Quittin’ Time Tour in the best way. Could he end it in the best way as well with another surprise appearance from Musgraves? Fans will have to wait and see if their schedules line up.

