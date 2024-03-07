Zach Bryan Debuts Hard-Hitting Unreleased Song, Brings Out Kacey Musgraves During Quittin’ Time Tour

During the opening night of his Quittin’ Time Tour in Chicago, Zach Bryan debuted a new, unreleased song that fans have dubbed “The Great American Bar Scene.” While Bryan has since taken down his social media, he used to frequently post snippets and clips of unreleased music he was working on. Allegedly, “The Great American Bar Scene” was one of them.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song was backed by fiddle and steel guitar, and lamented the ways that hanging out in bars can go south quickly with lines like, I tried like hell / To keep my heath / Treat others well / And understand why life’s not fair / Uncertain and mean / In the great American bar scene.

While the song remains unreleased now, he did tell the audience that he’s planning on adding it to his next album. When that will be release is anyone’s guess, as Bryan has just embarked on his tour and will be busy for quite a while. However, the performance of “The Great American Bar Scene” is available to watch.

Additionally, Zach Bryan unveiled a Kacey Musgraves-shaped surprise during the show. He brought out Musgraves to sing their duet “I Remember Everything” from his recent self-titled album. There’s no telling how many times she’ll appear during the tour—most likely she just showed up for the kick off—but she may appear again for the closing show. There’s really no telling, and this is all speculation at this point.

However, the audience managed to capture some footage of Musgraves and Bryan absolutely crushing their duet and bringing the house to its feet. Check out the performance from a social media pose via Whiskey Riff.

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Snags First-Ever GRAMMY Win for Kacey Musgraves Collab, Turns Heads on Red Carpet]

Kacey Musgraves Finds Time to Help Kick Off Zach Bryan’s Tour Amidst Preparing for Her Album Release

Kacey Musgraves is gearing up for her own album release and world tour soon, but she still found the time to support a friend on tour. Speaking of her album, Musgraves recently shared her experience recording Deeper Well in New York at Jimi Hendrix’s famed Electric Lady Studios.

One might assume that Musgraves wrote her folksy album in her little witch’s cottage in the woods (a real place she bought and loves after selling her bachelorette pad to Kelsea Ballerini). However, she tapped into that centered energy in New York City, probably one of the least centering places in existence. It proved to be magical for Kacey Musgraves, though, and part of that was due to Electric Lady Studios.

Of her experience at Electric Lady, Musgraves told Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, “Every studio has its own energy, but this one has such a storied past.” She continued, “This building — and it literally being Jimi Hendrix’s apartment — right here, that’s some seriously good mojo. I just know so many amazing creatives are drawn to creating here, and there’s a reason.”

Featured Image by Mindy Small/Getty Images