Zach Bryan Kicks off Quittin Time Tour With Special Kacey Musgraves Duet, Leaving Fans Stunned

While releasing four studio albums throughout his growing career in music, Zach Bryan gained success thanks to American Heartbreak. The album landed No. 5 on Billboard 200. In 2023, he released another album which featured a collaboration with Kacey Musgraves called “I Remember Everything.” Besides debuting at No. 1, the song also gained the singers a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance. With Bryan capturing the spotlight, he recently kicked off his Quittin Time Tour. And wanting to make it memorable, he decided to share the stage with none other than Musgraves.

Videos by American Songwriter

Starting in Chicago, Bryan will continue to tour throughout the year with his last show taking place in Brooklyn in December. With a long road ahead of him, the singer wanted to make his first show special for fans. And with him holding a Grammy Award thanks to his work with Musgraves, it seemed only fitting that he would welcome her to the stage to perform their hit song. While he planned the surprise, fans in attendance were shocked and thrilled when Musgraves walked on stage.

[Don’t Miss Zach Bryan Live In Concert – Tickets Selling Fast]

Fan Calls For Phones To Be Banned At Zach Bryan Concert

Knowing how special the moment was, fans quickly pulled out their phone to capture the moment. Online, the video gained over 30,000 views as those in the audience cheered and screamed during the duet. While sharing the video, some fans pointed to how many people pulled out their phones. Believing they should just enjoy the moment, one fan called for phones to be banned. He wrote, “There needs to be a rule banning the phones at concerts. It is insane to see people not taking in the moment like this.”

There needs to be a rule banning the phones at concerts. It is insane to see people not taking in the moment like this. — Gerry J. Abrahamson (@gerryj696) March 6, 2024

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind “Dawns” by Zach Bryan (featuring Maggie Rogers)]

With the video making its rounds on social media, the concert seemed to be a memorable moment in country music. Comments included, “I have literal chills watching this. I am so happy you got to experience this in real life.” Another fan, who will see Bryan in concert in December, added, “Dude, I’m in like one of the last concerts he does in December but I’m already so excited.”

Proving his star power on stage, it appears that the Quittin Time Tour has Bryan entertaining fans while taking over country music.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)