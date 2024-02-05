“Taylor Swift is Dead to Us”: Mom of NFL Player Declares Boycott of the Pop Superstar

Up for numerous awards tonight at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift looks to continue her dominance over the music industry. And it isn’t just music as her ongoing relationship with tight end Travis Kelce thrives with the Kansas City Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl yet again. But before Kelce and Swift can celebrate making history, they will face off against the San Francisco 49ers. A rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, the 49ers are looking to rewrite the past. And it isn’t just the players as recently, Lisa McCaffrey, Christian McCaffrey’s mom, admitted to boycotting Swift ahead of the Super Bowl.

Videos by American Songwriter

Always supporting her son, Lisa discussed the running back returning to the Super Bowl and noted how she was a fan of Swift, but given the opposite sides of the field they stand on, she refused to listen to her. “I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next couple [of] days. I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting any T. Swift songs.” Lisa didn’t stop there as she added that even if Swift came on the radio, she would turn it to another channel.

If Lisa’s statement wasn’t enough to prove who she wanted to win the Super Bowl, she ended the discussions with “She’s dead to us this week.”

Trying To Afford The Super Bowl

While wanting to be there at the Super Bowl, Lisa explained the outrageous prices to attend the big game in Las Vegas. Trying to grasp the steep prices, she placed the blame on Swift.“Long story short, they are outrageously expensive … I don’t know if it’s the Taylor Swift factor, I don’t know if it’s the first time in Vegas factor, there is just so much going on.”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Cryptic Social Media Move Sends Fans into Frenzy as Swifties Prep for Major Announcement]

Looking at the numbers, Christian earns $16 million per NFL season. And his net worth only climbs when tying in his fiancee Olivia Culpo who won both Miss USA and Miss Universe. Her net worth is estimated to be around $7 million. Thankfully, Culpo stepped in and announced she was purchasing a suite for Lisa so they could all be in attendance to cheer on Christian.



(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)