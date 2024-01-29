 Zach Bryan Details Taking Mushrooms in Amsterdam, Jamming to Warren Zevon, & Riding Tandem Bike With Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry

Zach Bryan recently took to Twitter/X to share a peek behind the curtain at what he does in his off time, and it’s not all outdoor jam sessions and writing hit songs. Sometimes he rides a tandem bike with his girlfriend in Amsterdam.

“Went and got some mushrooms and blasted ‘lawyers guns and money’ 60 times with my girlfriend while riding a tandem bike in Amsterdam today this has to be sandbox mode,” Bryan wrote, referencing the popular video game style which involves loose goals and relaxed rules. An apt description for the day he had.

Went and got some mushrooms and blasted ‘lawyers guns and money’ 60 times with my girlfriend while riding a tandem bike in Amsterdam today this has to be sandbox mode — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) January 27, 2024

Bryan also mentioned the song “Lawyers, Guns, and Money” by Warren Zevon from his 1978 album Excitable Boy. One fan wrote in the comments, “Warren Zevon is such an underrated artist. ‘Detox Mansion’ is such a jam, as well as ‘Boom Boom Mancini’.” The song is often covered by the band Widespread Panic, which was included in the comments by another fan.

Someone else wrote, “Yeah go ahead and write a song before those wear off boss,” while another joked, “I smoked clearance bud, ate some off brand chicken nuggets and searched for where to move once my landlord sells my house … We’re not the same.”

Zach Bryan Recently Took Time to Answer Fan Questions on Social Media

Zach Bryan is known for being active with his fans on social media, and he recently opened his platform up for questions. The majority of his fans wanted to know about his plans and process surrounding his music, and Bryan was forthcoming.

One fan asked about his favorite song he’s written, and Bryan answered with a few choices. “’Mine Again” is a good one I wrote at a point in my life I needed hope the most. ‘Burn, Burn, Burn’ means the most to me personally and story-wise, I am incredibly proud of ‘Billy Stay’ seeing as I wrote it for a really great friend. ‘Tradesman’ and ‘Hope Again’ are my favorites,” he replied.

When asked about the origin of the song “Burn, Burn, Burn,” Bryan showed off his literary knowledge with his reply. “Jack Kerouac has a quote that uses the term ‘burn, burn, burn’ and the last great American cowboy taught me how to play a new chord the day I wrote it,” he wrote in reply.

