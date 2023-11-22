The Meaning Behind Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ Melancholy Hit, “I Remember Everything”

When Zach Bryan was a teenager, his father Dewayne gifted him a 9/11 commemorative statue of a firefighter holding a flag with the words “dream big” inscribed into it. The future singer later carved the phrase “move mountains” into a board in his garage. “That’s just always been his spirit,” Dewayne describes of his son to Tulsa, Oklahoma, news station KOTV. “I think we’re in the middle of something big.”

Bryan’s father’s instincts are correct, as his son continues to build his devout fanbase with his intriguing songs, one of which is his hit duet with Kacey Musgraves. “I Remember Everything,” was released as the lead single from Bryan’s chart-topping self-titled 2023 album. The singers take us inside their beachside getaway that serves as a symbol of their once-strong love that has since fizzled out. The gorgeous lyrics evoke such imagery as: The sand from your hair is blowin’ in my eyes / Blame it on the beach, grown men don’t cry / Do you remember that beat down basement couch? / I’d sing you my love songs and you’d tell me about / How your mama ran off and pawned her ring / I remember, I remember everything.

Musgraves comes in on the second verse, detailing the chaotic nature of the relationship that she compares to concrete feet / In the summer heat / It burns like hell when two souls meet. Before they join forces on the chorus, Musgraves drops the burning line: No, you’ll never be the man that you always swore / But I’ll remember you singin’ in that ’88 Ford. Though it’s a mystery as to who or what inspired the song, the lyrics feel deeply personal and descriptive. “Thank you, @zachlanebryan for having me collab on this gorgeous song. I definitely pulled some of my own life into it,” Musgraves describes. “Fun fact, y’all: I had full blown strep when I recorded this song but somehow I pushed through. So it’s confirmed: this song is sick as fuck.”

After fans pointed out that there’s a song by the late great John Prine with the same title, Bryan made it a point to explain that he had considered renaming “I Remember Everything” out of respect for Prine’s song. “No, and I wish it was,” Bryan responded to a fan asking if his song was a cover of Prine’s. “I originally changed the name out of respect but just didn’t sit right after I wrote the song, hopefully it’s taken as homage. Very different song and I pray no one takes it as something rude or overshadowing of the man himself.” Bryan did get a seal of approval from Prine’s son and fellow musician Tommy Prine, who Tweeted back, “I’m Stoked to hear it man!”

“I Remember Everything” was an instant success. It shot to No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, marking both of their first time at the top of the chart. The song also reached the pinnacle position on the Hot Country Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts. It was also the first time that a male and female artist sat at the top of the Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs chart concurrently since 1983 when Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers did it with their megahit duet, “Islands in the Stream.” Bryan’s album fared just as well, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Folk Albums charts.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any interviews or explanations of the song from Bryan himself, as he’s notorious for not doing interviews or press campaigns. However, Bryan does share insight into his process directly with fans via social media. “I’ve got no grand explanation for these songs. I got no riddle in reasoning behind writing them, I don’t have a bullshit roll-out plan to stuff it in-front of as many people as I can,” he explained in an Instagram post the day before the album was released. “I just wrote some poems and songs that I want to share because I think they’re special. Some of them are heavy, some of them are hopeful, but more than anything what’s most important to me is that they’re all mine.”

“I Remember Everything” is nominated for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

