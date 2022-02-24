10 Concerts Coming to Nashville in March That You Won’t Want to Miss

There’s a reason they call Nashville Music City. This coming March, the city is set to see a number of amazingly talented musicians make their way into the town where music is king. Acts like Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Snoop Dogg, and many more have set their sights on Nashville.

While there are too many shows heading our way to count, American Songwriter narrowed it down to 10 spectacular concerts that will land in our city. If you’re just in Music City for a visit or if you call it your home, check out these 10 shows in March that you won’t want to miss.

1. YOLA

March 3-4 – Ryman Auditorium

After hitting the road with Chris Stapleton in 2021, Yola will make her way to the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee for her own headlining tour. Tickets for her March 3 show, joined by Allison Russell, and March 4 show, joined by Devon Gilfillian, start at $29.75 and are available HERE.

2. Billie Eilish

March 9 – Bridgestone Arena

Eilish’s Happier Than Ever Tour is continuing on to Nashville even after the opening act, Willow Smith, pulled out of the show due to production issues and Eilish had to postpone two Canadian dates “due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution.” As they say in the biz, the show must go on. Tickets for Eilish’s Nashville show are available HERE.

3. GAYLE

March 9-10 – Exit/In

Singer/songwriter GAYLE is kicking off her full headlining tour with two highly-anticipated shows at Nashville’s Exit/In. Performing her hit song “abcdefu” and her latest single “ur just horny,” the 17-year-old singer will be joined by opener Justus Bennetts. Hurry, tickets are going fast. Get your tickets HERE.

4. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

March 16 – Grand Ole Opry House

American Songwriter’s March issue cover boys, Slash and Myles Kennedy, are making their way to music city’s Grand Ole Opry Houe in mid-March. Nashville is one of 28 major cities the River is Rising Tour will visit. The duo will celebrate their new album 4, which was released on Feb. 11. Get your tickets HERE.

5. Morgan Wallen

March 16, 17, 18 – Bridgestone Arena

Morgan Wallen is treating his fans to 3 high-energy shows at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The Dangerous Tour, named after his history-making Dangerous: The Double Album will welcome special guests Hardy along with Larry Fleet for the Nashville shows. Get your tickets HERE.

6. Bob Dylan

March 23 – Ryman Auditorium

March 23 is a big day for Nashville. Not only is Bob Dylan making a stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium for his Never Ending Tour, but as you’ll see below, he’ll be in good company as Judas Priest and Snoop Dogg will be in town (at different venues) on the same day. So take your pick but we can tell you that Bob Dylan at the Ryman is a safe bet for a memorable musical night out. Get your tickets HERE.

7. Tame Impala

March 23 – Bridgestone Arena

Tame Impala makes a stop in Nashville on March 23 during a run of headline arena date. Opening for the psychedelic pop/rock act will be Junglepussy as support. The shows will feature songs from the recently released The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set, including “No Choice.” Get your tickets HERE.

8. Judas Priest

March 23 – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Judas Priest is making Nashville a stop on their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour. The heavy metal band that formed in 1969 will be taking over the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in support of their limited edition box set, 50 Heavy Metal Years, which includes every official live and studio album to date plus 13 unreleased discs. Calling all Nashville metalheads. Get your tickets HERE.

9. Snoop Dogg

March 26 – Bridgestone Arena

Light ’em up! Fresh off his performance during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI, Snoop Dogg is coming to Nashville on March 26. The West Coast rap legend will take over Bridgestone Arena to celebrate the release of his I Wanna Thank Me album. And that’s not all. Joining Snoop will be his Mount Westmore cohorts, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short. Get your tickets HERE.

10. Judy Collins

March 29 – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

In a history-making debut, Judy Collins will be joining the Nashville Symphony during her stop in Nashville at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 29. Collins will perform old and new songs from her catalog with some surprises in store. Don’t miss Collins as she makes her way to music city. Get tickets HERE.

Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Image