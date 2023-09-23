New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from R.E.M., Imagine Dragons, Nickelback and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 15 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 15 songs for you today.

1. Ashlie Amber

Rising country star Ashlie Amber released her latest single, “Money.” The dazzling artist, who recently appeared on the popular television show My Kind of Country, continues to make waves in the genre. Check out the new work here below.

2. Imagine Dragons

Beloved rock band Imagine Dragons released a stirring new music video for their song “Children of the Sky.” The acoustic-driven song features swelling vocals, soaring emotions, and a bouquet of musicality. Check out the new work below.

3. Malina Moye

Standout electric guitar player Malina Moye, known for performing on her six-string with the instrument upside down and left-handed, released her latest single and accompanying lyric music video for the track “Courage.”

4. Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Beloved NBA all-star Damian Lillard released his latest single and accompanying music video for the song “Paid In Full.” Known as Dame D.O.L.L.A., the big-time athlete has proven time and time again that he’s also a big-time songwriter. It’s Dame Time!

5. Jacob Collier with Brandi Carlile

Talented guitar player and songwriter Jacob Collier announced his forthcoming new album, Djesse Vol. 4, which is set to drop on leap year, February 29. With that news, Collier announced that his newest single, “Little Blue,” features Americana star Brandi Carlile. Check out the new work below.

6. Jonah Tolchin

Rising blues rocker Jonah Tolchin released his latest single, “Blues With a Feeling.” The artist has a knack for performing a riff that sticks to your ribs like, well, barbecue ribs. Check out Tolchin’s latest work and make sure to keep an eye and ear out for this burgeoning star.

7. R.E.M.

The iconic band recently announced the forthcoming release of a 25th anniversary pressing of its album Up. The group, which has enjoyed a resurgence as of late, thanks to the popular TV show The Bear, will release the work on November 10. With the news, R.E.M. also shared the previously unreleased track, “Daysleeper (‘Party of Five’ Recording),” which you can see below.

8. Johnny Marr

The Smiths’ former guitarist, Johnny Marr, announced his next release, Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, which is set to drop on November 3. With it, Marr shared the new electric guitar-driven song, “Somewhere,” which fans can check out below.

9. Nickelback

Well-known rock band Nickelback shared their latest music video for the single “High Time,” which is from the band’s most recent 2022 album, Get Rollin‘. A twangy rock-country hybrid, fans can check out the new work below.

10. Black Eyed Peas

Iconic rap group Black Eyed Peas, which is fronted by songwriter and producer will.i.am, released their latest music video for the single “Guarantee,” from the band’s latest album, Elevation, which is out now. Check out the new work below.

11. James Blunt

British artist James Blunt released his latest single, “All The Love I Ever Needed,” which is the second song out from Blunt’s forthcoming new LP, Who We Used To Be, set to drop on October 27. Check out the fabulous new offering from Blunt below.

12. Kenny Wayne Shepherd

Blues-rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd released his latest single this week, the percussive, horn-driven track, “Best Of Times.” The song is set to drop on his upcoming LP, Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 1, which itself is set to release on November 17. Check out his wailing new work below.

13. Bush

Big-name rock group Bush released their newest song this week, “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere,” as part of the group’s forthcoming new greatest hits compilation, Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023, which is set to drop on November 10.

14. Tom Odell

One of the world’s most evocative singers, piano player and songwriter Tom Odell, released his latest single, “Black Friday.” Fans can check out the “love song,” as Odell says of it, along with the accompanying new music video below.

15. Foghat

The group known for its iconic hit “Slow Ride” has released its newest single, “She’s a Little Bit of Everything,” which is the second song from the band’s forthcoming new album, Sonic Mojo, set to drop on November 10. Check out the new track below.

Photo by Sara Lee Saleh / Courtesy Ashlie Amber