10 Years Ago Today, the World Lost the Legendary Songwriter Behind Career-Defining Hits for George Jones, Tammy Wynette, and Dolly Parton

On this day (October 30) in 2016, Curly Putman died of multiple organ failure in his Lebanon, Tennessee, home. He was 85 years old. While many country fans don’t know Putman’s name, they know his work. He co-wrote major hits for George Jones, Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, Porter Wagoner, and many others.

After graduating high school, Putman enrolled in college. Then, he enlisted in the United States Navy and spent four years sailing between Korea and Europe on the USS Valley Forge. After his stint in the military, he returned to Alabama, where he worked a series of odd jobs and wrote songs. He got his first hit when Marion Worth made “I Think I Know” a top 10 hit in 1960. Four years later, he moved to Nashville.

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Curly Putman Moves to Nashville

Curly Putman came to Music City to work as a song plugger for Tree International, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He also wrote songs for the publishing company. A year later, he wrote “Green, Green Grass of Home.” Johnny Darrell was the first to record it. Then, Porter Wagoner took it to No. 4. Several other artists recorded it, including Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, the Grateful Dead, Elvis Presley, and Charley Pride. Tom Jones took it to No. 11 on the pop chart.

In 1967, Putman wrote “Dumb Blonde.” It became Dolly Parton’s first charting single when it peaked at No. 24.

Putman also co-wrote two major hits for Tammy Wynette. He and Billy Sherrill co-wrote “My Elusive Dreams.” David Houston and Wynette recorded it as a duet in 1967 and it became her first No. 1. He also co-wrote “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” with Bobby Braddock.

He and Braddock also co-wrote “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” which revived George Jones’ career in 1980. It also brought them Song of the Year trophies from the ACM and CMA Awards.

Putman Wrote Country Classics

Curly Putman’s catalog of songs is deep and impressive. The list below contains some of his biggest hits that weren’t mentioned above.

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“War Is Hell (On the Home Front Too)”–T.G. Sheppard (No. 1)

“My Elusive Dreams”–Charlie Rich (No. 3)

“Just for You”–Ferlin Husky

“It’s a Cheating Situation”–Moe Bandy (No. 2)

“I Wish I Could Hurt That Way Again”–T. Graham Brown (No. 3)

“I Meant Every Word He Said”–Ricky Van Shelton (No. 2)

“Blood Red and Goin’ Down”–Tanya Tucker (No. 1)

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