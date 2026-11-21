On this day (November 20) in 1975, Frederick Dierks Bentley was born in Phoenix, Arizona. Moving to Nashville at age 18, the Grand Ole Opry once banned him from its grounds for trespassing. The institution would later lift that ban when Bentley was inducted as a member in October 2005. Two years earlier, he had reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with his debut single “What Was I Thinkin’”, from his self-titled freshman album.

Today, Bentley is among country music’s most decorated artists, with 18 No. 1 singles, three CMA Awards, and a handful of Grammy nominations under his belt. Today, we’re taking a trip through his career in honor of his 51st birthday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Dierks Bentley Didn’t Grow Up Listening to Country Music

While many country stars hail from long lines of musicians, Dierks Bentley was not one of them.

However, the first time he heard Hank Williams, Jr. perform the single “Man to Man,” it was like “a coin going down a slot machine and just everything lining up,” the “Drunk on a Plane” singer once said.

After graduating from high school in New Jersey, Bentley spent a year at the University of Vermont before transferring to Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Earning his degree in English in 1997, he got a job at The Nashville Network, researching old footage of country performances. By night, he played in bars and worked on demo tracks.

Because his day job was right across the street from the Grand Ole Opry, Bentley would often sneak in through the back door to watch and learn from some of country’s music biggest stars, including Grandpa Jones, Porter Wagoner, and Vince Gill.

“I actually went so often that the then-head of the Opry, Pete Fisher, sent an email to my boss saying that while they appreciated my interest in the Opry, the free pass was being revoked!” Bentley wrote for Billboard.

He Signed With Capitol Records in 2002

From that point, Dierks Bentley zeroed in on one goal: play the Grand Ole Opry. That opportunity would arrive on April 13, 2003, when he took the stage before the Osborne Brothers. By that time, Bentley had already landed a contract with Capitol Nashville.

The next day, his debut single, “What Was I Thinkin’”, hit country radio. The song—which Bentley co-wrote with producer Brett Beavers—spent a week atop the Hot Country Songs chart in September 2003. It also reached No. 22 on the pop chart, giving Bentley his highest-charting entry on that listing.

Play video

The singer co-wrote all but two tracks on his debut album, which sold more than 1 million copies and yielded another Top Five hit in “How Am I Doin’”.

18 No. 1 Hits

Today, Dierks Bentley has released 10 studio albums. His most recent project, Gravel & Gold, dropped in 2023.

[RELATED: “I Love Dolly Parton, Y’all”: Dierks Bentley Honors Late Country Legend With Emotional Grand Ole Opry Tribute]

Bentley now has 18 No. 1 hits to his name, including “Come a Little Closer”, “Every Mile a Memory”, “Home”, and “Beers on Me”.

He has collaborated with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Elle King, and Cole Swindell.

Featured image by Cindy Ord/Getty Images