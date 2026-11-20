On this day (November 20) in 1946, Duane Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee. He is best remembered as the co-founding guitarist of the Allman Brothers Band. He was also an in-demand session musician who recorded with artists like Aretha Franklin, Boz Scaggs, and Wilson Pickett. Additionally, he played on the sole album from the Eric Clapton-fronted band Derek and the Dominos.

Allman learned to play guitar from his brother and future bandmate, Gregg when they were teens. By 1961, they were playing school dances in the Daytona Beach area. Two years later, they formed the Allman Joys and began touring the Southeastern United States. Later in the decade, they moved to Los Angeles to join a band called Hourglass. However, that didn’t last long.

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“They’d send in a box of demos and say, ‘Okay, pick out your next LP.’ We’d try to tell them that wasn’t where it was at. Then, they’d get tough,” Allman recalled. Finally, he returned to Florida and took a job as a session guitarist at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals. During this time, he met a handful of like-minded musicians, including Dicky Betts (guitar), Butch Trucks (drums), Berry Oakley (bass) and Jaimoe Johanson (drums). They would later form the original lineup of the Allman Brothers Band.

Duane and Gregg Allman Reunite

Duane Allman felt that he had the beginnings of a solid band. At the same time, he knew something was missing. He finally called Gregg and told him to come home. When Gregg arrived in Florida, the Allman Brothers Band came together. They released their self-titled debut album in 1969. They followed the release with a national tour.

Within a year, the Allman Brothers Band had gained a loyal nationwide following. They released their sophomore outing, Idlewild South, which sold well and became their first release to reach the top 40.

Eric Clapton saw the band play in Miami, where he and his band, Derek and the Dominos, were working on their album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs. After the show, the bands jammed together. Clapton and Duane Allman played together into the late hours of the night. Eventually, he invited Allman to join the band. While he declined, he did play slide and lead guitar on several songs for the album.

[RELATED: Gregg Allman Opens up About His Brother’s Death in Trailer for Forthcoming Doc: “I Was Angry at God for Taking Him”]

The ABB recorded At Fillmore East in March 1971 and released it in July. The album was their commercial breakthrough, breaking into the top 20 and receiving a Platinum certification from the RIAA.

Unfortunately, Duane Allman didn’t see much of the band’s continued success. He died after a motorcycle accident in October 1971. He left behind an immortal legacy, with his distinctive slide guitar style influencing generations of guitarists.

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