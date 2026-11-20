In the third week of November 1988, Bon Jovi started a two-week run at No. 1 with “Bad Medicine.” The band famously released two videos for the song. One was the kind of professionally shot live video that was popular with rock bands at the time. The other was a live video shot by fans who were given handheld cameras to record the band. Additionally, “Bad Medicine” was written about the same relationship that inspired the band’s 1989 No. 1 “I’ll Be There for You.”

Bon Jovi landed their first No. 1 with “You Give Love a Bad Name,” the lead single from their breakout album Slippery When Wet. The album also housed other fan-favorite hits “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.” They continued their string of major Hot 100 hits with the lead single from their next album, New Jersey.

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Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora co-wrote “Bad Medicine” with Desmond Child, who also penned major hits for Aerosmith, KISS, Alice Cooper, and many more. However, Sambora had the initial idea for the song.

Richie Sambora’s Heartbreak Inspired Two Bon Jovi Hits

According to Songfacts, Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora, and Desmond Child wrote “Bad Medicine” and “I’ll Be There for You,” another No. 1 from New Jersey, about the same “ill-fated” relationship.

“In that specific period of time, I had some crazy-ass tumultuous relationships that I was going through,” Sambora recalled. “One girl I was completely in love with left me, and that was ‘I’ll Be There for You.’… So, it was actually born of an experience that I was living. ‘Bad Medicine’ was about the same girl,” he explained. “I was just drawn to this woman…but it was bad. It was bad medicine, but that’s what I wanted. I wanted some more of it.”

[RELATED: Why We Almost Lived in a World Without Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer”—at Least as We Know It Today]

Many can relate to the kind of toxic relationship Sambora was talking about. However, most people don’t get two international hit songs from the experience.

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