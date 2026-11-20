On this day (November 20) in 1961, Bob Dylan stepped into the Columbia 7th Avenue studio in New York City to begin work on his self-titled debut album. He had recently signed with Columbia Records and spent nearly two months seeking out songs for his debut album. He completed the album in three sessions on November 20 and 22. The LP didn’t receive much attention until after Dylan released his sophomore album and his career began to take off.

Today, Dylan is hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century. However, he only wrote two songs for his debut album. The rest were either new arrangements of traditional folk tunes or covers of blues songs. The songs he wrote for the album–“Song to Woody” and “Talkin’ New York”–hinted at the talent he would exhibit in the future.

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Dylan’s debut LP was his only release to completely miss the charts in the United States. Despite some positive reviews, it sold less than 3,000 copies. However, Columbia invested so little into the project that its commercial failure wasn’t enough to ruin his burgeoning career.

Bob Dylan Paid Homage to a Folk Legend on His Debut LP

“Song to Woody,” one of the two original songs on Bob Dylan, was an ode to Woody Guthrie. Dylan wrote it after traveling to New York to find the singer/songwriter whose music and lifestyle had heavily influenced him.

According to Songfacts, Guthrie was suffering from Huntington’s disease and lived in a New Jersey psychiatric hospital at the time. However, he stayed with friends every Sunday so he could still see his family in a comfortable setting. The next Sunday, Dylan went to the couple’s house in East Orange and met Guthrie.

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Dylan borrowed the melody of “Song to Woody” from Guthrie’s “1913 Massacre.” Additionally, the lyrics reference “Joe Hamilton” and “Pastures of Plenty.”

“Talkin’ New York,” the other original on the album, borrows from Guthrie’s “Talking Dustbowl Blues” and references “The Ballad of Pretty Boy Floyd” in the lyrics.

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