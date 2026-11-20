Throughout her six-decade career, Loretta Lynn never sought out controversy. She simply wrote what she felt—and had everyone singing along to it. Songs like “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind”) and “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” offered a clear-eyed female perspective that was almost entirely missing from the country music charts in those days. Still, Lynn’s straightforward approach to songwriting meant that controversy often found her anyway. That was certainly the case with “Rated ‘X’”, released on this day (November 20) in 1972.

Loretta Lynn Tackled This Taboo Topic Head-On

The lead single from Loretta Lynn’s 1973 album Entertainer of the Year, “Rated ‘X’” faced an uphill battle right out of the gate. Many disc jockeys initially refused to play it, assuming the lyrics were—like the title—rated “X.”

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As usual, however, there was far more beneath the surface. Lynn wrote “Rated ‘X’” about the unfair stigma that divorced women faced in the 1970s.

The women all look at you like you’re bad / The men all hope you are, Lynn sang in her throaty, unmistakable Kentucky drawl. But if you go too far you’re gonna wear the scar / Of a woman rated X.

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While Lynn had no firsthand experience with divorce, her nearly 50-year marriage to Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn wasn’t exactly smooth sailing. Indeed, her husband’s alcoholism and infidelities were recurring themes in the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer’s catalog.

She Faced Backlash From an Unexpected Place

In addition to the radio bans, Loretta Lynn also spoke of receiving angry letters from divorced women who claimed “Rated X” was offensive to them. In fact, that was the exact opposite of her intended message.

“If they had listened real good, they would have got the story right,” Lynn wrote in the book Honky Tonk Girl: My Life In Lyrics. “I was taking up for divorced women. Once you have been married, if you got divorced or became widowed, every man takes it for granted that you’re available, that you’re easy. Maybe it’s because they think that because we’ve been through so much, we’re just ready for fun. They don’t understand that while some women are like that, most aren’t. That’s the story I was trying to tell—I was talking to the men, trying to set them straight.”

Regardless, “Rated X” began climbing the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart in December 1972. Spending a total of 14 weeks on the chart, it replaced Merle Haggard’s “I Wonder If They Ever Think Of Me” at No. 1 on February 24, 1973.

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Lynn would continue using her platform to shine a light on issues that disproportionately affected women, such as in her 1975 crossover smash “The Pill” that extolled the freedoms of birth control.

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