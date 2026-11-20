On this day (November 20) in 1930, Claude “Curly” Putman Jr. was born in Princeton, Alabama. Despite being married for 60 years, Putman went on to deliver some of the most potent heartbreak anthems country music has ever seen, including George Jones’ career-reviving 1980 hit “He Stopped Loving Her Today” and Porter Wagoner’s “Green, Green Grass of Home”. In addition to his songwriting legacy, he also enjoyed minor success as a recording artist when he hit the country top 30 in 1960 with “The Prison Song” and charted a pair of albums and singles for ABC in the 1960s.

On October 30, 2016, Curly Putman Jr. died of congestive heart failure and kidney failure at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee. He was 85 years old. Today, we’re highlighting his life and musical legacy in honor of what would have been his 96th birthday.

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Early Years

The son of a sawmill worker, Curly Putman Jr.’s life trajectory didn’t always seem destined for the bright lights of Nashville. After high school, he spent four years in the U.S. Navy before coaching basketball and teaching physical education at his high school alma mater.

During this time, Putman also played steel guitar on the side with country singer Slim Lay. He would continue playing in various local bands and honing his songwriting skills while working various other jobs, including as a shoe salesman in Huntsville.

His first taste of musical success arrived in 1960 when he recorded “The Prison Song” for the Cherokee label, which reached No. 23 on the country charts. That same year, Marion Worth took his song “I Think I Know” to the top 10.

Curly Putman Jr. Got His Start as a Song Plugger

Curly Putman Jr. finally made the move to Nashville in January 1964, where he took a job as a “song plugger”—someone who pitches songs to recording artists—with Tree Publishing.

A year later, Putman sat at the Tree office on a Sunday afternoon and spent two hours writing the song that would put him on the map—”Green, Green Grass of Home.” Although Johnny Darrell was the first to record the song, Porter Wagoner would make it famous in 1965, taking his version to No. 4 on the country charts.

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Jerry Lee Lewis also recorded the song, as did Welsh pop star Tom Jones. Jones’ version spent seven weeks at No. 1 in the UK.

The Hits Kept Coming

“Green, Green Grass of Home” opened the floodgates for Curly Putman Jr. In 1967, Dolly Parton scored her first charting hit with his song “Dumb Blonde”.

The following year, Tammy Wynette landed at No. 1 with “D-I-V-O-R-C-E”, which Putman co-wrote with Bobby Braddock. That duo would strike gold again when they teamed up for “He Stopped Loving Her Today”, which restored country music icon George Jones to his former glory in 1980.

Another early hit was “My Elusive Dreams”, which Putman based partially on his own freewheeling lifestyle. Co-written with Billy Sherrill, David Houston and Tammy Wynette took “My Elusive Dreams” to No. 1 in 1968.

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Putman also wrote hits for T. G. Sheppard, Tanya Tucker, T. Graham Brown, and others. He was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1976.

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