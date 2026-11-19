On this day (November 18) in 1984, Thomas John “TJ” Osborne was born in Deale, Maryland. Alongside elder sibling John, he forms the Country Music Association’s six-time Vocal Duo of the Year, the Brothers Osborne.

With lead vocalist TJ’s rich baritone and John’s superb guitar-picking skills sharing centerstage, the brothers have been credited with helping move country music into the 21st century while maintaining loyalties to the genre’s traditional roots.

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Getting their start with 2016’s Pawn Shop, the Brothers Osborne have released five albums. Drawing from Southern rock and outlaw country influences, they have charted multiple hits including their breakout Top 5 single “Stay A Little Longer”, “It Ain’t My Fault”, “Shoot Me Straight”, and “All Night”.

In February 2021, TJ Osborne came out as gay, making history as the first openly gay artist on a major country music label. He has spoken candidly about the struggles of living as an openly gay man in the conservative-leaning country music industry, including on the duo’s 2021 single “Younger Me”.

Today, we’re highlighting the life and career of TJ Osborne so far in honor of his 42nd birthday.

Music Was Always a Family Affair For John and T.J. Osborne

TJ Osborne grew up as one of five children in Deale, Maryland, a blue-collar fishing community along the Chesapeake Bay. The family was always musical, with TJ and John listening to their father John Osborne Sr.’s country and rock records. The brothers often performed alongside his blues band in local shows.

“When we were really young, it was like second nature. … Naturally, John and I wanted to participate and play with the family because it was fun,” TJ said in a 2014 interview. “And that was where we cut our teeth. We just wanted to sit in with our dad and our cousins and play songs.”

Soon they were writing and playing their own music, often practicing in a shed behind the family home. As teens, John and TJ formed the cover band Deuce & a Quarter, performing songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd, Merle Haggard, and Bob Seger in local bars.

The Brothers Osborne

After graduating from high school, John Osborne moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University. Two years later, TJ Osborne followed his brother to Music City.

Initially, they pursued separate careers. John found sideman gigs, while TJ played upright bass and wrote songs for other artists. After hearing too many times that his voice “wasn’t generic enough” for the demos he was recording, TJ then turned to solo shows, hiring John to play guitar.

It wasn’t long before the siblings heeded the advice of nearly everyone who heard them and teamed up, forming the Brothers Osborne.

“We kept hearing it over and over again,” TJ recalled. “Once we decided, ‘Lets do that’, within a year we’d had multiple record deal offers.”

In 2011, the brothers signed a publishing deal with Warner-Chappell before securing a recording contract with EMI Nashville the following year.

In 2013, they released their debut single, “Let’s Go There”, followed by “Rum” in 2014. That same year, the Brothers Osborne released a five-song, self-titled EP, which reached the top 25 of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

In 2015, the duo finally broke through into the mainstream with their third single, “Stay a Little Longer”.

Co-written with Nashville mainstay Shane McAnally, “Stay a Little Longer” peaked at No. 4 on the Top Country Songs chart and snagged a Grammy nod for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

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Where Are They Now?

This year, John and TJ Osborne celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Pawn Shop. Since then, the Brothers Osborne have earned a Grammy Award, seven CMA Awards, seven ACM Awards, and an ASCAP Vanguard Award, while amassing more than 3.4 billion global streams.

They returned to their coastal Maryland roots for their most recent album, Watertown — released in October.

[RELATED: 4 Country Songs From 2015 That Still Sound Like Hits Today]

“Our music has just always been unapologetically what it is, for better or for worse,” TJ Osborne told Men’s Journal.

Featured image by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images