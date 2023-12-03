Jason Aldean Celebrates Son’s Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Many know Jason Aldean as the singer behind hits like “She’s Country” or” Try That in a Small Town.” While expanding his career in country music, the singer brought home numerous awards, including the Entertainer of the Year award back in 2018. Besides touring the country, and sharing his music with fans, the artist shares his life with former American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr. The couple have two children together. And with their son, Memphis, born on December 1, Aldean decided to share a heartfelt message with fans to celebrate the special day.

Celebrating His Special Day

Showing just how much joy a child can bring into a person’s life, Aldean posted a collage of photos that showed Memphis being a kid. It didn’t matter the day or location, Memphis seemed to be all smiles while the camera was on him.

Besides posting numerous pictures of his son, Aldean admitted Memphis was the “coolest lil guy” he knew in his post. The singer wrote, “Can’t believe You are 6 years old today buddy. Happy birthday to the coolest lil guy I know. We all love u so much and are so thankful for you. Hope u have the best day ever!!! 🎉 #MemphisAldean.”

Not wanting to be left out on his special day, Aldean’s wife, Brittany, also shared a message of love in the comment section of his post, adding, “My little love. Can’t believe he’s 6.” As many parents know, the years seem to fly by with each passing day. At one moment they are bundles of joy, then the next – off to college. While Aldean still has some years before Memphis decides to branch out, it seems that he is taking every moment he can to soak in fatherhood.

Aldean Heading Back On The Road

Although Aldean loves spending time with his family, the singer prepares to go on the road once again with his Highway Desperado Tour. On Friday, tickets for his tour went on sale. Starting in May 2024, the country star will hit the road once again with a 24-date lineup starting in Oklahoma and ending in Macon, Georgia.

