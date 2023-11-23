Dolly Parton Lights Up Twitter Following NFL Halftime Show in Dallas

For anyone checking social media between bites of turkey and cranberry sauce this Thanksgiving, it’s likely that Dolly Parton popped up on their screen. The 77-year-old country star took center stage during the Thanksgiving Day game and impressed fans of all ages for being ageless.

Parton, looking stunning in a revealing crop top, white hot pants, and her blonde hair done up, sang for the tens of thousands of fans on hand in Dallas at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. Fans can check out footage of her appearance below.

The game, which featured the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders, was broadcast on CBS. Following the performance, in which Parton covered the Queen song “We Are the Champions,” “Dolly” and “She’s 77” were trending on social media.

Parton teased her appearance on social media, writing on Twitter, “Today is the day! See you at the #RedKettleKickoff halftime show! @dallascowboys @cbssports“

The performance from Parton, which is on the heels of her releasing her latest LP, Rockstar, came after many fans poked fun at rapper Jack Harlow for his not so endearing halftime show during the earlier game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Some fans trolled Harlow for the giant fake iceberg set he rapped on during the show. “Jack Harlow’s halftime set at Ford Field looks like the live-action production of Club Penguin,” one X user tweeted. Another one posted this gem to sum it up.

But not Parton, who is as talented at making eye-popping moments onscreen as she is writing hit songs like “I Will Always Love You” and “Jolene. However, one fan on Twitter did joke about the nearly 80-year-old country singer, “I’m going to need Dolly to stop trying to walk back and forth in these heels and holding on for dear life. #DollyParton #DallasCowboys“

Fans can check out Parton here below in all her glory.

