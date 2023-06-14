12-Year-Old Busker Alfie Andrew Stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges with Lady Gaga Cover

Belting out and hitting all the high notes of “Hold My Hand,” the Oscar-nominated song Lady Gaga recorded for the 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick, 12-year-old UK native Alfie Andrew received a standing ovation from all four judges on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (June 13).

“Wow Alfie, you can really sing,” said judge Heidi Klum after the young singer’s performance. “You just nailed it.”

Offering up some humor, Howie Mandel told the young singer that he hit every note, then added, “The only thing standing between you and an amazing singing career is puberty,” which made Andrew laugh.

Sofia Vergara added, “I want to buy your record right now. I think you’re gonna be a rock star.

Adding more praise to the young singer’s performance, Simon Cowell told Andrew that he had a very “distinct” voice. “Is it your first time in America?” asked Cowell. “Yes,” said Andrews.

Cowell added, “I think you made the right decision to come here. The people are going to remember you, and they’re going to root for you. You’re so cool. I just can’t get over that.”

After all four judges gave Andrew yeses, Cowell went on stage to compare their similar jeans/shirt outfits before walking the young performer off stage to his mother.

Andrew started singing when he was 18 months old, according to his YouTube channel, and was regularly busking on the streets of Liverpool and his hometown of Manchester, England before auditioning on AGT.

In 2022, Andrew also auditioned on The Voice Kids UK with a performance of Whitney Houston‘s 1992 Bodyguard single “Run to You,” but didn’t make it through.

“It was a wonderful experience and it has given Alfie more determination to do what he loves most, sing and perform,” wrote Andrew’s mother on Instagram at the time of his UK audition. “You never know you may see him a lot sooner than you think in 2023.”

Photos by Trae Patton / NBC