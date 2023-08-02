Gabriel Henrique Hits High Notes for Golden Buzzer on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Auditioning with a performance of Whitney Houston‘s Bodyguard hit “Run to You,” Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique hit some unexpected high notes, earning a standing ovation from all four judges and the coveted Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday (Aug. 1).

Videos by American Songwriter

Though his English was limited, the 27-year-old singer had a translator help him communicate with judges and express his excitement about competing on America’s Got Talent.

“It’s my first time in the United States,” said Henrique through his translator, “and I’m just realizing a dream [of being] here and singing here for you in the United States.”

Pausing at first, a visibly nervous Henrique quickly showed off powerhouse tenor vocals, hitting the whistle register, mastered by Mariah Carey, making Vergara stand during his performance.

“If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel,” said Klum following Henrique’s performance. “It’s like Whitney singing. It’s like Mariah singing. You are incredible.”

Howie Mandel added, “I didn’t expect that voice to come out of you. You sound like the best and finest pop diva there ever was. I would imagine people are watching this in the other room saying ‘Did you hear that? Come in and see who sang that. You’re amazing.”

Offering more praise to the singer, Cowell said “People are gonna really like you. You are just so interesting. I can tell you sang in church, and you don’t know how good you are. It was amazing.”

A speechless Sofia Vergara was moved by Henrique’s performance. “I don’t have words,” she said. “That was so perfect, spectacular. Your voice is beautiful, your energy, who you are. It was perfect.”

She added “You are here every time as a judge waiting for that feeling and that was what I was waiting for, something very beautiful and heartfelt. When it was time to vote, Vergara said, “What I really want to do is this,” before hitting the Golden Buzzer.

[RELATED: Review: 5 Songs You Didn’t Know Mariah Carey Wrote for Other Artists]

Vergara went to the stage to congratulate Henrique and added, “How spectacular. You had us dying over here.” Henrique said “I can’t believe it. Thank you very much.”

Prior to his AGT appearance, Henrique has already gained an extensive following on social media with nearly 300,000 followers on TikTok, and more than 400,000 on YouTube with millions of views on both pages for his covers of songs by Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion, and Houston, among others.

“Run to You” wasn’t Henrique’s only Houston cover. His rendition of Houston’s “I Have Nothing” gained 3.6 million views and “I Will Always Love You” with more than one million views.

Photos: Trae Patton/NBC