15 Years Ago Today, the World Lost the Songwriter Who Penned Merle Haggard’s First No. 1 Hit and Raised a Country Star

On this day (October 31) in 2011, Liz Anderson died from complications of lung and heart disease at Nashville’s St. Thomas Hospital. She was 81 years old. She had a handful of hits as a recording artist in the 1960s and 70s. However, Anderson saw more success as a songwriter. Her songs were recorded by Merle Haggard, Conway Twitty, Faron Young, and her daughter, Lynn Anderson.

Anderson’s career began in the late 1950s. She, her husband, and their daughter moved to Sacramento, California, and she began writing songs. Her husband asked her to write a song for the Centennial Pony Express Celebration. It became the official song of the Pony Express. Then, she began publishing her songs. Moreover, she got involved in the growing country music scene in Bakersfield.

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Her songs started becoming hits almost immediately. In 1961, Del Reeves took “Be Quiet Mind” to No. 9 on the country chart. In 1965, Merle Haggard landed his first top 10 hit with “All My Friends Are Gonna Be Strangers.” The song also inspired the name of his band, The Strangers. The next year, he released “I’m a Lonesome Fugitive,” which Anderson co-wrote with her husband, Casey. It became Haggard’s first No. 1.

Liz Anderson’s Recording Career

Liz Anderson’s demo recordings caught the attention of Chet Atkins, who signed her to RCA in 1965, according to Music Row. She released her debut single, “Go Now Pay Later,” the next year. It peaked at No. 23 on the country chart. Later that year, she released “The Game of Triangles” with Bobby Bare and Norma Jean. It went to No. 5 and earned the trio a Grammy nomination. In early 1967, she released “Mama Spank,” which gave her another No. 5 hit and Grammy nomination.

While she never saw the same level of success again, Anderson continued recording throughout the 1960s. She released Husband Hunting in 1970. Then, after a 13-year hiatus, she returned in 1983 with My Last Rose. Her last two albums were collections of holiday songs. Christmas Sogn for Kids of All Ages dropped in 1988. Then, in 2004, she released The Fairy Godmother Sings Children’s Songs for National Holidays.

The Family Business

Liz and Casey Anderson were singers and songwriters. So, it made perfect sense for their daughter, Lynn Anderson, to get into the industry as well. She signed a deal with Chart Records in 1966. Her first charting single was “Ride, Ride, Ride,” penned by her mother.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1966, Merle Haggard Recorded His First No. 1 Hit—Written by Another Country Star’s Parents]

Lynn Anderson found chart success with several of her mother’s compositions over the years. For instance she had hits with “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “If I Kiss You,” and “Flattery Will Get You Everywhere.” The mother-daughter duet “Mother May I” went to No. 21 in 1968.

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