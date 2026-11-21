On this day (November 21) in 1933, Ollie Imogene “Jean” Shepard was born to sharecropper parents in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. With 10 children, the family struggled to make ends meet before heading west to California in 1943 like so many Dust Bowl-era Okies.

As a teenager, Shepard’s classmates teased her for being an “Okie” who listened to country music, as Bob Wills’s radio shows and WSM’s the Grand Ole Opry were both mainstays in her family home. But she didn’t let that stop her from relentlessly pursuing a career in country music during a time of limited opportunities for women in Nashville.

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Transcending the stereotypical role of the “girl singer,” Shepard was among the first women in country music to headline her own tours. Throughout her six-decade career, she sent 73 singles to the Hot Country Songs chart, including the chart-topping Ferlin Husky duet “A Dear John Letter” in 1953. Shepard’s solo top 10 successes include “A Satisfied Mind”, “I Thought of You”, and “Beautiful Lies”.

Joining the Grand Ole Opry in 1955, she performed there regularly for more than 60 years. At the time of her death in September 2016, Jean Shepard was the Opry’s longest-running living member.

Today, we’re diving into Shepard’s incredible legacy in honor of what would have been her 93rd birthday.

Jean Shepard Signed Her First Contract at 18 Years Old

Jean Shepard began performing professionally in high school as a member of the all-female Melody Ranch Girls, in which she sang and played upright bass.

That’s how she captured the attention of prolific country singer-songwriter Hank Thompson, who promised to help her land a recording contract. However, when Thompson recommended Shepard to Capitol Records producer Ken Nelson, his response was all too predictable.

“Hank, there’s not a market for ladies in country music,” Nelson told Thompson.

Still, Shepard signed with Capitol Records in 1952, when she was just 18 years old. The following year, she recorded “A Dear John Letter” with country star Ferlin Husky.

Shepard did most of the singing, with Husky contributing a spoken recitation of a Korean War soldier reading his former lover’s breakup letter. “A Dear John Letter” spent 23 weeks on the U.S. country songs chart, with six of those at the No. 1 spot. It also crossed over to the pop chart, reaching No. 4.

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In a 2011 interview with Taste of Country, Shepard recalled approaching Nelson after “A Dear John Letter” had sold 3 million copies.

“I said to him, ‘Do you still think there’s not a market for ladies in country music?’” she recounted.

She Influenced Tammy Wynette and Patsy Cline

In the face of the emerging “Nashville sound”, Jean Shepard insisted on maintaining her rough honky-tonk edge. She toured with George Jones and performed regularly on the Ozark Jubilee TV show, becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry on her 22nd birthday in 1955.

“There wasn’t many women in country music when I got into it. Kitty Wells was there, and a few other ladies,” Shepard said. “We had to kick doors open for all of ‘em, people like Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.”

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In 1960, she married honky-tonk singer Harold “Hawkshank” Hawkins, who would tragically die in the same 1963 plane crash that took Cline’s life. Distraught, Shepard considered ending her music career. Instead, she returned the following year with the No. 5 hit “Second Fiddle (to an Old Guitar),” her first charting single since 1959.

From there, Shepard sent at least one single a year to the country songs chart through 1978.

Like Loretta Lynn would after her, she explored an oft-missing female perspective in songs like “Many Happy Hangovers to You” (No. 13, 1966), “Then He Touched Me” (No. 8, 1970), and “Another Lonely Night” (No. 12, 1971).

In 2011, Jean Shepard celebrated her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Four years later, she officially retired from performing after marking 60 years with the Grand Ole Opry on November 21, 2015—her 82nd birthday. Shepard was the first woman to achieve that milestone.

After battling Parkinson’s disease for several years, Jean Shepard died on September 25, 2016, in Gallatin, Tennessee. She was 82 years old.

Featured image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images