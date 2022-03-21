Willie Nelson Hits the Road with Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, ZZ Top, and More for the 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson is hitting the road for his 2022 Outlaw Music Festival Tour and he’s bringing along a few of his closest friends.
Willie will be joined by his family as well as Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Billy Strings, ZZ Top, Gov’t Mule, Brothers Osborne, Zach Bryan, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Larkin Poe, The War and Treaty, Brittney Spencer, Particle Kid and more as part of the tour starting this summer.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said in a statement.
The 19-date trek will kick off on June 24 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, Missouri, making stops in Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Dallas, and Pittsburgh before wrapping on September 23 at the Waterfront Music Pavilion in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (See dates below.)
“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night,” said Keith Wortman (Co-Founder Outlaw Music Festival Tour), we are honored to present these once in a lifetime lineups all over the country.”
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 AM (local for each venue).
INFORMATION ON INDIVIDUAL OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR DATES & LINEUPS:
Friday, June 24, 2022
St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Charley Crockett
Brittney Spencer
Friday, July 1, 2022
Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Willie Nelson & Family
Brothers Osborne
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Brothers Osborne
Charley Crockett
Steve Earle & The Dukes
Allison Russell
Friday, July 29, 2022
Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Gov’t Mule
Larkin Poe
Friday, August 12, 2022
Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
ZZ Top
Zach Bryan
Charley Crockett
The War and Treaty
Friday, September 9, 2022
Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Charley Crockett
Larkin Poe
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Willie Nelson & Family
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Willie Nelson & Family
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 16, 2022
Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Billy Strings
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
Friday, September 23, 2022
Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Chris Stapleton
Zach Bryan
Larkin Poe
Brittney Spencer
For complete Outlaw Music Festival tour details, please click HERE.
(Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)