Cruel World Festival 2024: How To Buy Tickets

Cruel World 2024 is only a few months away and fans couldn’t be more excited for this year’s stacked lineup. The festival will be headlined by none other than Duran Duran, one of the most captivating and thrilling performers in all of new-wave pop.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famers won’t be the only major act to be taking the stage at Cruel World. They’ll be joined by a host of huge names like Interpol, Blondie, and Simple Minds to name a few. Fans can also look forward to seeing Placebo, Soft Cell, and Adam Ant and this year’s Cruel World Fest at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

If you want to see Duran Duran live at Cruel World, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

This is the fourth iteration of the Cruel World Festival which began in 2020. It’s starting to create a substantial name for itself in the festival community due to its reliable rain-or-shine performance policy, relatively affordable ticket prices, and incredible acts.

There are four different ticket options for the Cruel World Fest, depending on how much access you’re looking for. There’s General Admission for a fan who just wants to get in, General Admission+ for fans who want a little more access, VIP for exclusivity, and Clubhouse passes for 21+ festival-goers that want to pay for their food and drink ahead of time.

While we don’t know the setlists of any of the bands performing just yet, fans are assured to hear some smash hits. Fans can hope to hear “All The Rage Back Home” by Interpol, “Running Up That Hill” by Placebo, and of course “Hungry Like The Wolf” by Duran Duran.

Tickets are already moving quickly for Cruel World 2024, so if you want to go to one of the most fun festivals in Southern California, we recommend buying tickets now. You can get official tickets to the festival directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

Cruel World Fest 2024 Lineup (listed alphabetically):

Adam Ant

ADULT.

The Alarm

Balvanera

Blondie

Body of Light

Dreamcar

Duran Duran

The Faint

French Police

General Public

Harsh Symmetry

Heaven 17

Interpol

The Jesus & Mary Chain

LEATHERS

Lol Tolhurst x Budgie

Ministry (celebrating “With Sympathy” and “Twitch”)

The Mission UK

Model/Actriz

The Motels

Gary Numan

Nuovo Testamento

Patriarchy

Placebo

Simple Minds

Soft Cell

The Stranglers

Tones on Tail

TR/ST

ZANIAS

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Cruel World Festival go on sale?

Tickets for Cruel World 2024 are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Cruel World Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Duran Duran and more at Cruel World 2024 directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 Cruel World Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the 2024 iteration of Cruel World as tickets are already on sale now.

How much do Cruel World tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are four different pricing tiers for Cruel World 2024: General Admission (starting at $209), General Admission+ (starting at $299), VIP (starting at $429), and Clubhouse (starting at $949).

Each tier comes with unique benefits that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to air-conditioned bathrooms), we’d point you in the direction of the Clubhouse tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 10 tickets per transaction for Cruel World 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to Cruel World 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Cruel World Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Cruel World Festival.

The 2024 Cruel World Festival will be held Saturday, May 11th at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Is there an age restriction for the Cruel World Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the 2024 Cruel World festival but there is a 21+ age restriction for Clubhouse tickets.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Cruel World Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at Cruel World?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP and Clubhouse ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to Cruel World 2024 directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.