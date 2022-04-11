Willie Nelson Will Feature Allison Russell, Jason Isbell and More at Annual 4th of July Picnic

The lineup for the annual Willie Nelson 4th of July Picnic festival is set.

This summer, the 88-year-old Nelson’s Texas picnic tradition, which first launched in 1973 (but took 2020 off due to COVID-19 restrictions), will feature big names like Allison Russell, Jason Isbell, and more. The concert will take place in Austin’s Q2 Stadium.

In addition to Russell, Isbell, and Nelson, himself, the 10-hour show will feature the Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, Micah Nelson’s band Particle Kid, Steve Earle & The Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Nelson’s official Instagram account shared the news, writing: “We’re excited to announce Willie Nelson’s Annual 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks is coming to @q2stadium in Austin, TX! Come join Willie Nelson & Family, @jasonisbell , @timmytychilders , @brothersosborne , @midland , @charleycrockett , @allisonrussellmusic , @particlekid , @steveearle , & @asleepatthewheel1970 ! Club Luck Members get exclusive access to Pre-sale Tickets and Premium Packages TODAY at 12pm CDT. Tickets on sale to the public Friday, 4/15 at 10 am CDT. More Info: link in bio



“Not a Club Luck member? Join today at willienelson.com to get access to the best tickets before anyone else. Premium Packages include a great seat for the show plus exclusive merchandise.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale on April 15 at 10 AM CT. Fans can find them here.

As for Nelson, the legendary country star will release his next album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29th, his 89th birthday. He’s slated to embark on an outdoor-only tour for the release, as well. That series will feature Isbell, Russell, Crockett, Nathaniel Rateliff, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, and more.

See more from the songwriter via his official website here.

(Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)