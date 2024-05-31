16-Time GRAMMY Winner Eyeing Katy Perry’s Job on ‘American Idol’

Ever since former American Idol judge and pop star Katy Perry announced that she would be leaving the show to focus on her music career, fans have been buzzing on social media about who would be replacing her. Now, it looks like the latest theory is that 16-time GRAMMY-winning crooner Adele will be taking Katy Perry’s seat.

Videos by American Songwriter

[See Adele Live In Las Vegas In 2024]

Nothing has been confirmed quite yet. Perry has been particularly tight-lipped about who will be taking her seat on American Idol. Everything at this point is simply fan speculation.

However, as Adele’s current Las Vegas residence nears its end, there’s a chance she may step off the stage at The Colosseum and onto the judges’ side of the stage on American Idol.

This could also be quite a good career move for Adele. Especially considering that the star told her audience at a recent Vegas show that she is looking to slow down and have another child.

“Adele has been focusing on having a baby with Rich [Paul, her boyfriend of three years], but she doesn’t want to be touring at the same time,” an unnamed source told UK magazine Heat World. “Her team was still shocked when she said she was interested in doing TV work and that she had her eye on Katy’s spot on ‘American Idol’.”

It’s certainly possible that we’ll see Adele at the judges’ table next season!

Who Else Could Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’?

At this point, it could be anyone. Some netizens have even said that Jelly Roll will be taking her seat. We wouldn’t be too mad at that!

There are other stars who have been suggested by fans and fellow Idol judges alike. These include Fantasia Barrino, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, and many, many more. We’ll just have to wait and see!

Photo by Monica Schipper

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.