Katy Perry Hints at a “Large Cut Coming Tonight” on ‘American Idol’

Tonight (April 22), Meghan Trainor steps in to mentor the top 12 on season 22 of American Idol. It’s Billboard No. 1 Hits Night on the show, and Trainor knows a thing or two about what that takes. The GRAMMY winner scored a chart-topper in 2014 with her debut single “All About That Bass.” She will no doubt have useful advice for this group of aspiring stars, and the contestants are just as likely to need it. Tonight determines who moves on to the top 10 and who goes home.

Katy Perry Promises “A Large Cut” on ‘American Idol’

In a preview of Monday’s episode posted to the show’s social media, judge Katy Perry reminds the finalists what’s at stake.

“There’s going to be a large cut tonight,” the “Teenage Dream” singer says in the video.

It’s possible Perry is exaggerating, as only two contestants will leave tonight. However, the top 10 is certainly the season’s most important milestone yet. Finalists will need to bring their “A” game to secure enough viewer votes for the next round.

On Monday’s (April 21) episode, each contestant met with Kiss co-founder Gene Simmons before performing. As top 12 finalist Kaibrienne “KB” Richins prepared to deliver Joan Jett’s “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” Simmons advised her to lean into “the physicality” of the words.

“Put that face in there,” urged the 74-year-old bassist.

Katy Perry Pretends Not To Recognize Her Own Song

American Idol judge Katy Perry is one of the best-selling artists of all time, selling more than 143 million records worldwide. She has received worldwide acclaim for her Las Vegas residency, Play. Still, the “Part Of Me” singer manages not to take herself too seriously.

In a video posted to the singer’s social media Sunday (April 21), Perry looks bemused as the crowd belts her 2010 hit “California Gurls.” Off camera, someone asks, “Do you know this song?”

Perry furrows her brow in concentration before shaking her head. “It’s by that really annoying girl, right?” asked the GRAMMY nominee.

Social media users were delighted. “She’s an actress give her an golden globe right now,” one Instagram user wrote.

Viewers will no doubt miss that deadpan, self-deprecating charm after the season ends. Perry has announced that season 22 of American Idol will also be her last.

“I’m just trying to make space for other things,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not like me ending this show means I’m going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I’m gonna go to work.”

Featured image by Aliah Anderson/WireImage