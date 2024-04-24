‘American Idol’ Star Katy Perry Pushes Back Against One of the Biggest Lies in the Music Industry

With American Idol celebrating its 22nd season, the show is already looking forward to the top 10. While the contestants continued to showcase their talents as they looked to land a spot in the finale, judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are making sure to soak in the remaining shows as judge Katy Perry will leave after the season is over. Although sad to see her leave, Richie and Bryan are excited to see what the future holds for the hitmaker. And while not giving away too many details about what she is working on, Perry recently revealed one of the biggest lies spread throughout the music industry.

Attending the American Idol Top 10 Tastemaker Event in Hollywood, Perry got the chance to speak with Fox News Digital. Hinting at the future while spreading some truth, the singer insisted, “I feel really happy and whole and loved, so that’s different for an artist because usually you’re writing songs out of pain. But I actually think that’s kind of the biggest lie that any artist has been sold, is that you have to stay in pain in order to be a great creator.“ She added, “Actually, you can be happy and have a life and have a family and still contribute really great things to the world, so it’s going to be, I think the music’s going to be reflective of that love and joy.”

Katy Perry Discusses The Joys Of Motherhood

Outside working on new music and ready to get back to the stage, Perry also juggled motherhood with her daughter Daisey Dove. “The challenge is the balance of it, finding balance being a matriarch, being a mother, being a boss, being an artist, being a creator, being a leader. The opportunity is there to find that balance.”

Finding the place she belongs, Perry also described the love of being a parent. “And the rewarding [part] is just the love, the unconditional love that everybody talks about. It’s a massive cliché, but that is actually it. Like you climb all these mountains to see the view, and you think that that’s the view that you’re looking for. And honestly, for me, it’s not until I had my child that I realized, actually this is the view I’ve been looking for.”

With the end nearing for Perry, don’t miss American Idol, airing Sundays and Mondays, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

