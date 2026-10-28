19 Years Ago Today, We Lost “Mr. Grand Ole Opry,” the Country Legend Who Helped Introduce Dolly Parton to the World

On this day (October 28) in 2007, Porter Wagoner died from lung cancer at the age of 80. He wrote and recorded multiple classic country hits throughout his long and legendary career. Today, Wagoner is widely remembered for his eponymous TV show, which introduced Dolly Parton to its millions of viewers. Additionally, he was the unofficial spokesman of the Grand Ole Opry and brought James Brown on the show.

Wagoner’s career began in the late 1940s with a group called the Blue Ridge Boys. In 1950, their performances from the butcher shop where Wagoner worked were broadcast on the local radio station in West Plains, Missouri. Before long, he landed a solo slot on KWTO, a radio station based in Springfield. His popularity led to a record deal with RCA. His early records didn’t sell well. As a result, he and his group toured regionally to build a fanbase.

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According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Wagoner got his first break in 1953. That year, “Trademark,” a song he co-wrote with Gary Walker became a No. 2 hit for Carl Smith. A year later, he released “Company’s Comin’,” which reached No. 7. He followed that with “A Satisfied Mind,” which became his first No. 1 in 1955. Later that year, he became a regular on the Ozark Jubilee TV show. Then, in 1956, he moved his family from the Midwest to Nashville.

Porter Wagoner Becomes a Star

A year after arriving in Nashville, Porter Wagoner joined the Grand Ole Opry. At the same time, he continued releasing hit singles, including “Uncle Pen,” “Tryin’ to Forget the Blues,” and “I Thought I Heard You Calling My Name.”

In 1960, the Chattanooga Medicine Company invited Wagoner to host a syndicated TV. The Porter Wagoner Show premiered later that year. It ran for 21 years. It was broadcast in black and white between 1960 and 1966. Then, it went to color. During the show’s heyday, roughly three million viewers tuned in to see Wagoner, his regular cast, and guests perform.

In 1967, Dolly Parton joined the show, replacing Norma Jean as the “girl singer.” She and Wagoner later recorded several hit duets. Their partnership helped launch her career. Her departure inspired her to write “I Will Always Love You,” which became one of the best-selling singles in the world when Whitney Houston covered it in 1992.

Mr. Grand Ole Opry

Porter Wagoner was heavily involved with the Grand Ole Opry. By 1979, he was hosting the 7 o’clock show every Saturday evening. That March, James Brown was in Nashville recording “It’s Too Funky in Here,” when Wagoner invited him to perform on the show, according to Rolling Stone.

The Hardest Working Man in Show Business performed three songs that evening. He opened his set with “Your Cheatin’ Heart” before performing “Georgia on My Mind.” He closed with “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag.” His appearance on the show brought complaints from artists and fans alike. However, it showed that Wagoner was open to experimentation. At the same time, it didn’t hurt his standing with the program.

[RELATED: On This Day in 2007, Porter Wagoner Said His Final Farewell With a Marty Stuart-Produced Classic Country Album]

In 1992, when Roy Acuff died, Wagoner became the Opry’s unofficial spokesman. He also hosted Opry Backstage for TNN.

In May 2007, he celebrated 50 years of Opry membership. In June, he released his critically acclaimed, Marty Stuart-produced final album, Wagonmaster. In July he opened for the White Stripes as part of his farewell tour. Three months later, he died, leaving behind an immortal legacy.

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