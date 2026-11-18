On this day (November 18) in 1942, Jacky Ward was born in Groveton, Texas. Spending only a decade in the country music industry, he nevertheless made his mark, releasing seven albums and charting several hits — including a Top 10 hit in 1977 with his cover of the Drifters’ “Fools Fall in Love”. Ward also recorded three duets with country superstar Reba McEntire at the beginning of her career, including McEntire’s first Top 40 country hit, “Three Sheets in the Wind”.

In 1985, Jacky Ward left the music industry behind to pursue Christian ministry. He previously served as pastor of Stateline Church in Iron City, Tennessee, where he still occasionally leads revivals.

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Today, we’re exploring his life and career in honor of his 84th birthday.

Jacky Ward Charted More Than a Dozen Singles

Not much information is publicly available on Jacky Ward’s life before country music stardom. He began his career in 1972 with Mercury Records, releasing four albums and sending more than 15 singles to the Billboard Hot Country Singles (now Hot Country Songs) charts.

Commercially, Ward peaked with “A Lover’s Question”, the title track from his 1977 sophomore album. He wasn’t the first artist to record the song, written by Brook Benton and Jimmy T. Williams. Singer Clyde McPhatter scored a No. 1 R&B hit and No. 6 pop hit with “A Lover’s Question” in 1958.

The previous year, Ward’s version of “Fools Fall in Love” climbed to No. 9 on the country chart. Written by hitmaking duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller — of Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” and Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” fame — pop-soul outfit the Drifters first took it to No. 10 on the R&B chart in 1957.

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Ward’s other Top 10 hits include “Wisdom of a Fool,” “Save Your Heart For Me” and “That’s The Way a Cowboy Rocks and Rolls.”

Duets With Reba McEntire

In addition to his solo career, Jacky Ward also paired up with a young Reba McEntire for three duets before leaving Nashville behind for good.

In 1978 — just a year after the release of McEntire’s self-titled debut album — the labelmates released covers of “Three Sheets in the Wind” and “I’d Really Love to See You Tonight”, originally a hit by soft-rock duo England Dan & John Ford Coley in 1976.

[RELATED: 4 Country Duets Most People Already Forgot About (but You Definitely Should Remember)]

Ward also made guest appearances on Hee Haw and hosted The Nashville Network show Dancin’ USA in the 1980s.

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