On this day (November 18) in 1958, Laura Lynch was born in Dell City, Texas — a small farming community about 100 miles east of El Paso. In 1989, Lynch founded bluegrass outfit the Dixie Chicks — now known as The Chicks — which would soon take its place in history as one of the most enduring all-female outfits in country music.

Playing upright bass and singing, Lynch recorded just three albums with the group before leaving in 1995. Producers brought in Natalie Maines to replace her, and the trio went on to notch six No. 1 hits and collect 13 Grammys, 10 CMA Awards, and eight ACMs.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lynch walked away from music after quitting the Chicks, going on to work in the rare earth minerals industry and renovate rental properties in her West Texas hometown. She also worked as a public relations officer with the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

On December 22, 2023, Laura Lynch died following a head-on collision in El Paso, Texas. She was 65 years old. Today, we’re remembering her life and legacy on what would have been her 68th birthday.

The Early Days of the Dixie Chicks

Growing up in Dell City, Laura Lynch’s musical talents surfaced at a young age. “She was singing constantly — show tunes, Liza Minnelli, blaring it, and then she was singing as loud as Liza,” childhood friend Kathy Farmer Robertson recalled after her death.

Lynch co-founded the Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin in 1989. The way she told it, the women were chatting one night in 1988 at a show in Fort Worth and realized they played all the right instruments to form a band.

They met a couple days later to jam at Macy’s house, thus giving birth to the first iteration of the Dixie Chicks.

Initially the group’s upright bass player, Lynch later shared lead vocal responsibilities with Macy before the latter left the band in 1992.

Her tenure with the group lasted six years and three albums — Thank Heavens for Dale Evans (1990), Little Ol’ Cowgirl (1992) and Shouldn’t a Told You That (1993). She co-wrote one track on their sophomore album and two on their third.

Laura Lynch Had No Regrets About Her Time in Country Music

By the time the Dixie Chicks secured a deal with Sony Music Nashville, Laura Lynch had departed the band.

While never publicly clarifying the reasons behind her exit, she said in 1996, “It can’t really be characterized as a resignation. There are three Dixie Chicks, and I’m only one.”

However, Lynch said in a 2003 interview that she didn’t regret her decision to walk away. Subsequently, she also didn’t regret her time with the band.

“It was worth it,” she said. “I’d get anemic all over again to do it.”

Lynch got married in 1997 and settled in the Fort Worth metro area. Never forgetting her roots, she contributed to the economic revitalization of her small hometown, purchasing aging adobe structures and renovating them into rental homes beginning in the late 2000s.

A Tragic Death

Just before 6 p.m. on December 22, 2023, Laura Lynch was traveling eastbound in a pickup truck on U.S. 62 in Hudspeth County, Texas, when another car traveling in the opposite direction attempted to pass a vehicle on a two-way undivided portion of the highway.

The vehicle struck Lynch’s head-on, and she died at the scene. She was 65 years old.

In February 2026, the driver — Domenick Chavez, now 34 — received a 15-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the former country singer’s death. El Paso County prosecutors said that Chavez was driving 106 to 114 mph at the time of the collision.

The Chicks were “shocked and saddened” by Lynch’s passing, according to a statement the band released shortly after her death.

[RELATED: Review: The Chicks’ ‘Taking The Long Way’ 20th Anniversary Reissue Is a Testament to the Trio’s Timelessness]

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together,” wrote the group. “Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

Featured image by Ralph Lauer/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images